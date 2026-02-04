AZZ Inc. Issues Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced financial guidance for fiscal year 2027. Fiscal year 2027 refers to the 12-month period beginning on March 1, 2026, and ending on February 28, 2027.



FY2026 Guidance FY2027 Guidance (1) Sales $1.625 - $1.725 billion $1.725 - $1.775 billion Adjusted EBITDA $360 - $380 million $360 - $400 million Adjusted Diluted EPS $5.90 - $6.20 $6.50 - $7.00

(1) FY2027 Guidance Assumptions:

a. The newly built Washington, Missouri plant is expected to be accretive to earnings in FY2027.

b. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $80 to $100 million, an increase from $60 to $80 million in FY2026 reflecting an increase in growth capital.

c. Debt-to-leverage ratio is estimated to be between 1.0 to 2.0 times, interest expense is expected to be $35 to $45 million, and the annualized effective tax rate of 25% excludes federal regulatory changes that may emerge.

d. Debt reduction in the range of $130 to $170 million.

e. Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance includes adding back amortization related to the Company's intangible assets.

f. Excludes all potential M&A activities.

g. Excludes the potential for equity in income (or loss) and cash distributions from AZZ's minority interest in its unconsolidated subsidiary.

Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, said, "As we conclude fiscal year 2026 and prepare to enter fiscal year 2027 in the coming weeks, we remain confident in AZZ's operating performance. In fiscal 2027, our focus will be on driving sustainable market share expansion, completing the full ramp-up of our Washington, Missouri facility, providing outstanding customer service and maintaining operational excellence. Our capital allocation priorities will include investing in capacity additions to drive organic growth, executing share repurchases, maintaining our cash dividend, and pursuing a disciplined approach to M&A, while continuing to generate strong free cash flow. Fiscal 2027 guidance reflects EBITDA margin ranges of 27% to 32% for Metal Coatings and 17% to 22% for Precoat Metals.

AZZ is the leading independent hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating company in North America with irreplaceable footprints in our served markets. We generate industry-leading margins, returns and free cash flow. We have access to the capital necessary to sustain our operations, while actively pursuing initiatives to drive future growth and enhance shareholder value. We are excited about the opportunities ahead," Ferguson concluded.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. Collectively, our business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "will," "might," "would," "projects," "currently," "intends," "outlook," "forecasts," "targets," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are subject to risks that could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Certain factors could affect the outcome of the matters described herein. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand for our manufactured solutions, including demand by the construction markets, the industrial markets, and the metal coatings markets. We could also experience additional increases in production costs,, due to inflation, in labor costs, components and raw materials including zinc and natural gas, which are used in our hot-dip galvanizing process and the paint used in our coil coating process; customer requested delays of our manufactured solutions; delays in additional acquisition opportunities; an increase in our debt leverage and/or interest rates on our debt, of which a significant portion is tied to variable interest rates; availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth strategy; a downturn in market conditions in any industry relating to the manufactured solutions that we provide; economic volatility, including a prolonged economic downturn or macroeconomic conditions such as more inflation or changes in the political stability in the United States and other foreign markets in which we operate; tariffs, acts of war or terrorism inside the United States or abroad; and other changes in economic and financial conditions. AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business, including in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors, in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025, and other filings with the SEC, available for viewing on AZZ's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.You are urged to consider these factors carefully when evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings from continuing operations to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net income from continuing operations and diluted EPS, is unavailable to AZZ without unreasonable effort because management cannot predict with reasonable certainty all of the necessary components of GAAP net income from continuing operations (such as income taxes, interest expense, unusual or significant gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, net gains or losses on investments in equity securities and potential future asset impairments). These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on net income from continuing operations and diluted EPS from continuing operations for the relevant periods. We, therefore, do not present a guidance range for, or a reconciliation to, the nearest GAAP financial measures of net income from continuing operations or diluted EPS from continuing operations.

