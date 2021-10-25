AZZ Inc. Releases Its First Environmental, Social Responsibility and Governance Report

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, announced today the release of its first 2021 Environmental, Social Responsibility and Governance Report ("ESG Report"). The ESG Report is an overview of our corporate sustainability initiatives and progress and highlights AZZ's ongoing commitment to social and corporate responsibility.

Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, commented, "We are pleased to present our first annual ESG Report as it evidences our commitment to growing our business in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. Releasing our first ESG Report represents our initial step in our commitment to regularly disclose our ESG performance. The report was prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Sustainability Reporting Standards, and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") Standards for the Industrial Machinery and Goods Industry."

Daniel Feehan, Chairman of the Board of AZZ and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, added, "The AZZ Board is committed to overseeing and disclosing our relevant ESG risks and opportunities, and ensuring the AZZ team has the appropriate resources to do so. In fiscal year 2021, we implemented an environmental data management system to help provide measurable base line data pertaining to AZZ's usage of energy, water, natural gas, carbon emissions, waste management and recycling. This information will assist AZZ in identifying additional opportunities for operational efficiencies, setting targets, improving on our existing benchmarks and further integrating sustainability into our business strategy."

Our initial ESG Report highlights many actions taken by AZZ over the past 18 months, including:

Enhancing environmental, social and governance policies and procedures;

Forming a Sustainability Council, led by the Company's Chief Legal Officer, with members of the council selected based on their knowledge of sustainability issues and cross-functional expertise in AZZ's businesses;

Disclosing ESG and sustainability principles within a newly created ESG section located on AZZ's website;

Amending its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Charter for the committee to provide oversight of the Company's ESG policies and sustainability practices; and

Amending AZZ's Code of Conduct and Corporate Governance Guidelines and adopting a Human Rights Policy, Environmental Health and Safety Policy, and a Vendor Code of Business Conduct to reflect AZZ's commitment to sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Mr. Ferguson added, "We are dedicated to advancing environmental and social responsibility as strategic priorities across our organization. We believe that investing in our people and the communities in which we live and work, and operating our business sustainably, will drive long-term value for AZZ and our stakeholders."

To access AZZ's 2021 ESG Report, visit our website at www.azz.com/ESG.

