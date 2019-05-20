AZZ Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, today announced that it issued on May 17, 2019 its 2019 audited consolidated financial statements contained in the Company's Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 28, 2019.

Management Discussion

Tom Ferguson, president and chief executive officer of AZZ, said, "In Fiscal 2019 we achieved solid double-digit year-over-year growth for both top- and bottom-lines, while posting our 32nd consecutive year of profitability. We experienced a resurgence in demand for galvanizing services, refinery turnarounds, and an increase in international projects for the Energy Segment, which generated revenue growth of 14% and a 13% increase in net income. Our consolidated bookings for the year increased 32% to $988.6 million and our backlog increased 25% to $332.9 million; driving our book to revenue ratio to 1.07 versus .92 in the previous year. We have a strong cash flow business that for the year generated $114.7 million of net cash provided by operating activities, an increase of 45%."

"During the year, we continued to develop our end-markets as we integrated acquisitions made during the prior year: Powergrid Solutions, Inc., Enhanced Powder Coating Ltd., and Rogers Brothers Company, a business specializing in spinner galvanizing. We successfully acquired the assets of Lectrus out of bankruptcy in March 2018, another enclosure business for our Energy segment. Also, during the past month we acquired K2 Partners Inc. and Tennessee Galvanizing Inc. to add to our Metal Coatings business. As discussed throughout the year, our investments in digital galvanizing systems (DGS) are paying off, and our powder coating and galvanized rebar businesses, that we recently entered, continue to grow."

Throughout the year we encountered moderate cyclical headwinds in commodity prices, labor costs and the continuing secular downturn in the domestic nuclear business. We were disappointed in our fourth quarter results, which was impacted by a delay in shipping the first part of a major order from our high-voltage bus business into China. However, we commenced shipping this order during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 which began on March 1, 2019. Our Specialty Welding business had several key opportunities delayed, with most expected to begin during fiscal 2020. We are also experiencing a normal level of turnaround activity this spring. Zinc costs in our kettles did not decline as quickly as we expected, creating a drag on margins in our galvanizing during the quarter."

"In Metal Coatings we delivered an industry leading operating margin of 19% for the year despite the challenges of higher zinc prices, higher labor costs and pricing pressure in a few regions," said Mr. Ferguson. "We partially offset these effects by increasing our overall pricing while growing our volumes organically and through investment and acquisition. We remain committed to delivering on the investments made for organic growth, driving operational efficiencies more aggressively, and maintaining an active M&A program to support our strategic growth initiatives. We believe we will gain measurable traction from these strategic initiatives throughout fiscal 2020."

Mr. Ferguson continued, "Our Energy segment benefitted from the rebound in domestic refinery turnaround activity during the fiscal year, while we were also able to generate additional business internationally in refinery services as well as power generation projects. We believe that, despite the secular decline in the domestic nuclear power generation market, we have taken appropriate realignment actions during the past two years, including a change in leadership of the Electrical platform, restructuring the sales effort, and increasing emphasis on operational excellence and customer satisfaction. We are seeing signs of improvement and are looking forward to stronger markets in specialty welding, and more normalized margins as we continue to grow our Electrical platform in fiscal 2020."

Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance

Mr. Ferguson concluded, "We are gaining confidence in our outlook for fiscal 2020 as we see improving market activity in North American refinery turnarounds and are benefitting from our sales and market development efforts in Metal Coatings. Additionally, we should benefit from improved operational performance as our DGS initiative gains traction, and expect accretion from our recent acquisitions. We are re-affirming our fiscal 2020 earnings per fully diluted share guidance range of $2.25 to $2.75. We are also re-affirming our fiscal 2020 annual sales guidance range of $950 million to $1,030 million. We believe we have taken the necessary actions to improve operating performance and with the improved market dynamics, we are optimistic for a much improved fiscal 2020."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

For the twelve-month period, the Company reported revenues of $927.1 million compared to $810.4 million for the comparable period last year, an increase of 14.4%. Operating income increased 59.5% to $77.0 million compared to $48.2 million in last year's comparable twelve month period. Net income for the twelve months increased 13.4% to $51.2 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared to $45.2 million, or $1.73 per diluted share compared to the prior fiscal year.

Bookings for fiscal 2019 were $988.6 million, compared to $746.5 million for the prior year, an increase of 32.4%. Backlog at the end of the 2019 fiscal year was $332.9 million, an increase of 25.4% compared to backlog at the end of the prior year of $265.4 million. Incoming orders for the year were $988.6 million while revenues for the year totaled $927.1 million, resulting in a book to bill ratio of 1.07. Approximately 53% of the $332.9 million in backlog is expected to be delivered outside of the U.S.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $202.5 million compared to $200.7 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 0.9%. Operating income for the fourth quarter increased 44.2% to $13.4 million compared to $9.3 million in last year's fourth quarter. Net income for the fourth quarter was $8.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for last year's fourth fiscal quarter. The fiscal 2018 fourth quarter net income included one-time non-recurring items, and the adjusted non-GAAP net income without these benefits would have been $4.0 million or $0.15 per share, as disclosed in the accompanying tables to our press release of May 15, 2018.

Energy Segment

For full year fiscal 2019, Energy segment revenues increased 15.6% to $486.8 million and the operating income of $31.3 million was a $33.1 million improvement over the prior year. The increase in net sales for fiscal 2019 was attributable to several factors including increased turnaround activity in the U.S. refinery market, higher activity in the international markets and increase in our electrical business. Operating margins for the 2019 fiscal year were 6.4% as compared to a negative 0.4% in the prior fiscal year. This increase was attributable to the improved refinery turnarounds described above and better project margins. In fiscal 2018, the Energy segment recognized impairment charges of $10.5 million and a provision for doubtful accounts of $2.9 million resulting from an adverse court decision related to certain outstanding accounts receivables. No such charges were recorded in 2019.

Revenues for the Energy segment for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 were $101.3 million as compared to $103.5 million for the same quarter last year, a decline of 2.1%. Operating income for the segment increased to $5.6 million compared to $1.3 million in the same period last year, an increase of 341%. Operating margins for the fourth quarter improved to 5.5% as compared to 1.2% in the prior year period.

Metal Coatings Segment

For full year fiscal 2019, Metal Coatings segment revenues increased 13.1% to $440.3 million and operating income decreased 0.9% to $83.6 million compared to $389.4 million and $84.3 million respectively, for the prior fiscal year. The increased revenue was attributable to incremental net sales from our acquisitions during the year and increased prices. Operating margins for the 2019 fiscal year were 19.0% compared to 21.7% in the prior fiscal year. Operating margins were impacted by higher zinc and labor costs that were not fully offset by the increase in pricing.

Revenues for the Company's Metal Coatings segment for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 were $101.3 million, compared to the $97.2 million in the same period last year, an increase of 4.2%. Operating income was $18.0 million, in line with the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margins for the fourth quarter were 17.8%, compared to 18.5% in the same period last year.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide.

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended February 28,

Twelve Months Ended February 28,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net sales $ 202,548



$ 200,660



$ 927,087



$ 810,430

Costs of sales 159,291



162,650



728,466



650,121

Gross margin 43,257



38,010



198,621



160,309

















Selling, general and administrative 29,871



28,726



121,665



112,061

Operating income 13,386



9,284



76,956



48,248

















Interest expense 3,430



3,593



14,971



13,860

Other (income) expense, net (181)



3,399



(1,020)



3,489

Income before income taxes 10,137



2,292



63,005



30,899

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,286



(21,195)



11,797



(14,270)

Net income $ 8,851



$ 23,487



$ 51,208



$ 45,169

Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.34



$ 0.91



$ 1.97



$ 1.74

Diluted $ 0.34



$ 0.90



$ 1.96



$ 1.73

















Diluted average shares outstanding 26,153



25,998



26,107



26,036



AZZ Inc. Segment Reporting (in thousands)



Three Months Ended February 28,

Twelve Months Ended February 28,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net sales:













Energy $ 101,297



$ 103,507



$ 486,823



$ 421,033

Metal Coatings 101,251



97,153



440,264



389,397



$ 202,548



$ 200,660



$ 927,087



$ 810,430

















Segment operating income (loss):













Energy $ 5,569



$ 1,263



$ 31,332



$ (1,766)

Metal Coatings 18,010



18,000



83,591



84,332

Corporate (10,193)



(9,979)



(37,967)



(34,318)



$ 13,386



$ 9,284



$ 76,956



$ 48,248



AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)



February 28, 2019

February 28, 2018







Assets:





Current assets $ 378,545



$ 329,154

Net property, plant and equipment 210,227



216,855

Other assets, net 499,798



482,200

Total assets $ 1,088,570



$ 1,028,209









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





Current liabilities $ 164,771



$ 131,739

Long term debt due after one year, net 240,745



286,609

Other liabilities 79,326



44,658

Shareholders' equity 603,728



565,203

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,088,570



$ 1,028,209



AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended February 28,

2019

2018







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 114,668



$ 78,909

Net cash used in investing activities (32,073)



(73,939)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (78,004)



3,800

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,439)



781

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ 3,152



$ 9,551

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,853



11,302

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,005



$ 20,853



