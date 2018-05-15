AZZ Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter, Fourth Quarter, Fiscal Year 2018, and Issues Guidance for Fiscal Year 2019

Management Discussion



Tom Ferguson, president and chief executive officer of AZZ, said, "Although Fiscal 2018 was our 31st consecutive year of profitability, we faced challenges on several fronts. We encountered cyclical headwinds in demand, commodity input pricing and a secular downturn in the domestic nuclear business that had a direct impact on our top- and bottom-line performance.

On the positive side, we grew the business and our end-markets by making three strategic acquisitions: Powergrid Solutions, Inc. ("PSI"), a business which fits into our switchgear portfolio; Enhanced Powder Coating Ltd. ("EPC"), a powdering coating business that fits into our Metal Coatings segment; and Rogers Brothers Company, a company specializing in spinner galvanizing for small parts such as fasteners, washers and castings. We are extremely pleased with these acquisitions and how they fit into our vision of expanding our Metal Coatings segment and our Electrical Solutions business for our Energy segment. We had a smooth transition integrating these operations into our portfolio and they are already accretive to earnings; which provides us confidence for 2019 and beyond. We also built a new powder coating facility in Crowley, Texas as we look to expand market opportunities for our Metal Coatings segment. Additionally, we successfully acquired the assets of Lectrus out of bankruptcy in March 2018, another enclosure business for our Energy segment, which was accretive immediately after the completion of our integration. Looking ahead, we are off to a solid start in fiscal 2019 as we believe that the cycles for refinery turnarounds have bottomed and are showing much improvement. Galvanizing demand has turned with volumes returning to more normal levels, and recent investments are gaining traction."

"In Metal Coatings we delivered an industry leading operating margin of 21.7% for the year despite the challenges," said Mr. Ferguson. "The headwinds we encountered were higher zinc prices, increased pricing pressure in a few key regions, lower volumes from cyclical downturns in solar and petrochemical markets, with the additional other income effect of writing off a $3.2 million legal settlement due to a bankruptcy from a former competitor. We also took some impairment charges to close two unprofitable galvanizing sites. We remain committed to delivering on the investments made for organic growth, driving operational efficiencies more aggressively, and maintaining an active M&A program to support our strategic growth initiatives. We believe we will gain measurable traction from these strategic initiatives in fiscal 2019."

Mr. Ferguson continued, "Our Energy segment business faced cyclical weakness in refinery turnaround activity which was worsened by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, as well as reduced power generation demand throughout the segment. We also believe that the domestic nuclear power generation market is in secular decline as evidenced by the Westinghouse bankruptcy and the delays and cancellations of nuclear power plant construction projects in the U.S., all of which drove shortfalls in revenue and profits, and caused us to take impairments on $10.5 million in assets used in nuclear services. The majority of our shortfall in top- and bottom-line results for the segment can be attributed to these cyclical and secular challenges, while a smaller portion can be attributed to other write-offs in the segment and certain internal inefficiencies primarily in our Electrical businesses."

Mr. Ferguson continued, "As we previously reported, we took appropriate realignment actions during the year, including a change in leadership of the Electrical platform, restructuring the sales effort, and increasing emphasis on operational excellence and customer satisfaction. We are seeing signs of improvement, and our expectation is for more normalized margins in the business as we move through 2019 and into 2020. The Specialty Welding business was restructured during the year to better align its cost structure, and we invested in the selling organization to help drive WSI's unique value proposition and improve the outlook for fiscal 2019."

Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance

Mr. Ferguson concluded, "We are gaining confidence in our outlook for fiscal 2019 as we see improving market activity in refinery turnarounds and are seeing more robust galvanizing markets. Additionally, we should benefit from improved operational performance with our realigned sales team and expect accretion from our recent acquisitions. We are initiating our fiscal 2019 earnings per fully diluted share guidance range at $1.75 to $2.25, a substantial increase over our Non-GAAP adjusted earnings for fiscal 2018 of $1.35. We are also initiating our fiscal 2019 annual sales guidance range from $900 million to $960 million. We believe we have taken the necessary actions to improve operating performance and with the improved market dynamics, we are optimistic for a much improved fiscal 2019."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

For the twelve-month period, the Company reported revenues of $810.4 million compared to $863.5 million for the comparable period last year, a decrease of 6.2%. Net income for the twelve months was $45.2 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared to $61.3 million, or $2.35 per diluted share compared to the prior fiscal year. Although the Company posted $1.73 earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2018, when adjusted for one-time non-recurring items, including the favorable impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2018 were $1.35 per share (as shown in the attached reconciliation table).

Bookings for fiscal 2018 were $746.5 million, compared to $858.9 million for the prior year, a decrease of 13.1%. Backlog at the end of the 2018 fiscal year was $265.4 million, a decrease of 16.5% compared to backlog at the end of the prior year of $317.9 million. Incoming orders for the year were $746.5 million while revenues for the year totaled $810.4 million, resulting in a book to bill ratio of 0.92. Approximately 41% of the $265.4 million in backlog is expected to be delivered outside of the U.S.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $200.7 million compared to $184.3 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 8.9%. Net income for the fourth quarter was $23.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for last year's fourth fiscal quarter. The increase was primarily from one-time non-recurring items.

Energy Segment

For full year fiscal 2018, Energy segment revenues decreased 13.7% to $421.0 million and the operating loss of $1.8 million was a $54.3 million decline from the prior year. The decrease in net sales for fiscal 2018 was caused by several factors including reduced turnarounds in the U.S. refinery market, continued softness in the petrochemical market, negative impacts from the hurricane Harvey, cancellations and delays in the release of several large projects in the U.S. and overseas. In addition, net sales were negatively impacted by the weak nuclear market coupled with the Westinghouse Electric Company bankruptcy filed on March 29, 2017. Operating margins for the 2018 fiscal year were negative 0.4% as compared to 10.8% in the prior fiscal year. This decrease was attributable to the reduction in refinery turnarounds described above, which typically carry a higher margin, contract cancellations, lower margins on weakness in the Electrical market in the U.S. and the effects from the Westinghouse bankruptcy. In addition, for fiscal 2018, the Company recognized impairment charge of $10.5 million and a provision for doubtful accounts of $2.9 million resulting from an adverse court decision related to certain outstanding accounts receivables.

Revenues for the Energy segment for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 were $103.5 million as compared to $102.6 million for the same quarter last year, increasing by 0.9%. Operating income for the segment fell to $1.3 million compared to $10.7 million in the same period last year. Operating margins for the fourth quarter were 1.2% as compared to 10.5% in the prior year period.

Metal Coatings Segment

For full year fiscal 2018, Metal Coatings segment revenues increased 3.7% to $389.4 million and operating income increased 6.7% to $84.3 million compared to $375.5 million and $79.0 million respectively, for the prior fiscal year. The increased revenue was attributable to incremental net sales from our acquisitions during the year and increased prices. These increases were partially offset by decreased volumes in steel processed as a result of softness in the solar, petrochemical, and the oil and gas markets. Operating margins for the 2018 fiscal year were 21.7% compared to 21.0% in the prior fiscal year.

Revenues for the Company's Metal Coatings segment for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 were $97.2 million, compared to the $81.6 million in the same period last year, an increase of 19.1%. Operating income was $18 million as compared to $18.4 million in the prior period, a decrease of 1.9%. Operating margins for the fourth quarter were 18.5%, compared to 22.5% in the same period last year.

---Financial tables on the following page---

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)























Net sales $ 200,660



$ 184,266



$ 810,430



$ 863,538

Costs of sales 162,650



137,463



650,121



658,206

Gross margin 38,010



46,803



160,309



205,332

















Selling, general and administrative 28,726



25,526



112,061



106,424

Operating income 9,284



21,277



48,248



98,908

















Interest expense 3,593



3,573



13,860



14,732

Net loss on sale of property, plant and equipment and insurance proceeds 190



50



765



76

Other (income) expense, net 3,209



(248)



2,724



(1,197)

Income before income taxes 2,292



17,902



30,899



85,297

Income tax (benefit) expense (21,195)



5,632



(14,270)



24,033

Net income $ 23,487



$ 12,270



$ 45,169



$ 61,264

Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.91



$ 0.47



$ 1.74



$ 2.36

Diluted $ 0.90



$ 0.47



$ 1.73



$ 2.35

















Diluted average shares outstanding 25,998



26,110



26,036



26,097



AZZ Inc. Segment Reporting (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)























Net sales:













Energy $ 103,507



$ 102,645



$ 421,033



$ 488,002

Metal Coatings 97,153



81,621



389,397



375,536



$ 200,660



$ 184,266



$ 810,430



$ 863,538

















Segment operating income (loss):













Energy $ 1,263



$ 10,745



$ (1,766)



$ 52,577

Metal Coatings 18,000



18,354



84,332



79,033

Corporate (9,979)



(7,822)



(34,318)



(32,702)



$ 9,284



$ 21,277



$ 48,248



$ 98,908



AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)



February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017















Assets:





Current assets $ 329,154



$ 297,052

Net property, plant and equipment 216,855



228,610

Other assets, net 482,200



452,692

Total assets $ 1,028,209



$ 978,354









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





Current liabilities $ 131,739



$ 136,770

Long term debt due after one year, net 286,609



254,800

Other liabilities 44,658



53,648

Shareholders' equity 565,203



533,136

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,028,209



$ 978,354



AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017











Net cash provided by operating activities $ 78,909



$ 111,176

Net cash used in investing activities (73,939)



(63,344)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,800



(76,619)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 781



(102)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 9,551



$ (28,889)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,302



40,191

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,853



$ 11,302



AZZ incorporated

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), AZZ has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with a greater transparency comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies, which provides a more complete understanding of AZZ's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in the Company's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation for the year ended February 28, 2018 between net income and diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, respectively, which are shown net of tax (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2018

Amount

Per

Diluted

Share

Amount

Per

Diluted

Share















GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 23,487



$ 0.90



$ 45,169



$ 1.73

















Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures





























Impairment of long-lived assets 2,548



0.10



10,834



0.42

Impairment of accounts receivable due to adverse court decision —



—



2,881



0.11

Impairment of note receivable from partial project cancellation —



—



1,314



0.05

Impairment of note receivable with a former competitor due to bankruptcy 3,163



0.12



3,163



0.12

Other disposal and impairment charges 78



0.00



531



0.02

Income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments above (1,563)



(0.06)



(5,055)



(0.19)

Income tax benefit related to 2017 U.S. tax reform (23,700)



(0.91)



(23,700)



(0.91)

















Total non-GAAP adjustments (19,474)



(0.75)



(10,032)



(0.38)

















Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share $ 4,013



$ 0.15



$ 35,137



$ 1.35



