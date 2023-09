AZZ Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, September 21, 2023

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America, today announced that David Nark, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications, and Investor Relations, will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference at 1:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 21, 2023, as well as host one-on-one meetings with investors on both September 20 and September 21, 2023.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at https://www.azz.com/investor-events. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management is scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your conference representative.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. Collectively, our business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of their coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Their approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Microcap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. They serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Microcap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) that they host each year.

Safe Harbor Statement

