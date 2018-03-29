AZZ Inc. will Restate Form 10-K for the Year Ended February 28, 2017 and the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements Contained in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the Quarters Ended May 31, 2017 and August 31, 2017

The Company will file amendments to its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the Relevant Periods to restate the previously issued annual and interim financial statements. Although the Company cannot yet estimate when it will complete the restatements and file the amended annual and periodic reports, the Company is working diligently and expeditiously towards completion of the restatements and intends to file the amended annual and periodic reports as soon as reasonably practicable and prior to filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 30, 2017.

The restatements described above result from a correction to the accounting method historically used by the Company to record revenues for certain contracts within its Energy Segment. In particular, the Company determined that for certain contracts for which revenue was recognized upon contract completion and transfer of title, the Company instead should have applied the percentage-of-completion method in accordance with ASC 605-35. In general, the percentage-of-completion method results in a revenue recognition pattern over time as a project progresses as opposed to deferring revenues until contract completion. The Company determined that the impact of applying the percentage-of-completion method to certain of its revenue contracts was materially different from its previously reported results primarily for certain current asset balance sheet accounts under its historical practice.

Paul Fehlman, senior vice president and CFO of AZZ Inc., commented, "We're moving quickly to complete and issue these amended reports, and want to assure all shareholders that these changes were only for a limited number of subsidiaries in its Energy Segment, caused by a misapplication of FASB's Accounting Standards Codification 605-35, and do not reflect a fundamental change in the Company's underlying business. Further, the restatements will not impact cash and cash equivalents and do not impact our compliance with our contractual obligations." Fehlman continued, "The attached tables showing the anticipated impacts to the income statements and consolidated balance sheets demonstrate that the restatements will impact the balance sheets to a greater extent than the income statements."

Also, in connection with the restatements, the Company re-evaluated its conclusion regarding the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting for the Relevant Periods and determined that a material weakness existed relating to revenue recognition on certain contracts. In addition, as a result of the material weakness, BDO USA LLP's report on the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of February 28, 2017 should no longer be relied upon. Management has begun to develop and institute a plan to remediate this material weakness.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand and response to products and services offered by AZZ, including demand by the power generation markets, electrical transmission and distribution markets, the industrial markets, and the hot dip galvanizing markets; prices and raw material cost, including zinc and natural gas which are used in the hot dip galvanizing process; changes in the political stability and economic conditions of the various markets that AZZ serves, foreign and domestic, customer requested delays of shipments, acquisition opportunities, currency exchange rates, adequacy of financing, and availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth strategy. AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2017 and other filings with the SEC, available for viewing on AZZ's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

---Financial tables on the following page---

AZZ Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Years Ended



February 28, 2017

February 29, 2016



As

Reported

Correction

As

Restated

As

Reported

Correction

As

Restated Net Sales

$ 858,930



$ 4,608



$ 863,538



$ 903,192



$ (13,792)



$ 889,400

Cost of Sales

654,146



4,790



658,936



673,081



(11,799)



661,282

Gross Profit

204,784



(182)



204,602



230,111



(1,993)



228,118

Operating Income

98,360



(182)



98,178



122,288



(1,993)



120,295

Income Before Income Taxes

84,749



(182)



84,567



104,368



(1,993)



102,375

Income Tax Expense

23,828



(68)



23,760



27,578



(747)



26,831

Net Income

$ 60,921



$ (114)



$ 60,807



$ 76,790



$ (1,246)



$ 75,544

Earnings Per Common Share























Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 2.35



$ (0.01)



$ 2.34



$ 2.98



$ (0.05)



$ 2.93

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 2.33



$ —



$ 2.33



$ 2.96



$ (0.05)



$ 2.91

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding























Basic

25,965







25,965



25,800







25,800

Diluted

26,097







26,097



25,937







25,937







Year Ended



February 28, 2015



As

Reported

Correction

As

Restated Net Sales

$ 816,687



$ 3,005



$ 819,692

Cost of Sales

610,991



1,928



612,919

Gross Profit

205,696



1,077



206,773

Operating Income

106,825



1,077



107,902

Income Before Income Taxes

90,130



1,077



91,207

Income Tax Expense

25,187



404



25,591

Net Income

$ 64,943



$ 673



$ 65,616

Earnings Per Common Share











Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 2.53



$ 0.03



$ 2.56

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 2.52



$ 0.03



$ 2.55

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding











Basic

25,676







25,676

Diluted

25,778







25,778







Three Months Ended



May 31, 2017

August 31, 2017



As Reported

Correction

As Restated

As

Reported

Correction

As Restated Net Sales

$ 208,551



$ (834)



$ 207,717



$ 190,407



$ 7,195



$ 197,602

Cost of Sales

159,285



883



160,168



148,938



5,609



154,547

Gross Profit

49,266



(1,717)



47,549



41,469



1,586



43,055

Operating Income

21,907



(1,717)



20,190



15,056



1,586



16,642

Income Before Income Taxes

18,732



(1,717)



17,015



11,396



1,586



12,982

Income Tax Expense

5,492



(644)



4,848



3,067



595



3,662

Net Income

$ 13,240



$ (1,073)



$ 12,167



$ 8,329



$ 991



$ 9,320

Earnings Per Common Share























Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.51



$ (0.04)



$ 0.47



$ 0.32



$ 0.04



$ 0.36

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.51



$ (0.04)



$ 0.47



$ 0.32



$ 0.04



$ 0.36

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding























Basic

26,012







26,012



25,970







25,970

Diluted

26,093







26,093



26,036







26,036







Six Months Ended



August 31, 2017



As Reported

Correction

As

Restated Net Sales

$ 398,958



$ 6,361



$ 405,319

Cost of Sales

308,223



6,492



314,715

Gross Profit

90,735



(131)



90,604

Operating Income

36,963



(131)



36,832

Income Before Income Taxes

30,128



(131)



29,997

Income Tax Expense

8,559



(49)



8,510

Net Income

$ 21,569



$ (82)



$ 21,487

Earnings Per Common Share











Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.83



$ —



$ 0.83

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.83



$ (0.01)



$ 0.82

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding











Basic

25,991







25,991

Diluted

26,065







26,065



AZZ Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)





February 28, 2017

February 29, 2016



As

Reported

Correction

As

Restated

As

Reported

Correction

As

Restated Assets



Inventories - net

$ 123,208



$ (35,583)



$ 87,625



$ 102,135



$ (30,793)



$ 71,342

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

20,546



29,716



50,262



32,287



31,195



63,482

Total current assets

296,537



(5,867)



290,670



309,334



402



309,736

Total assets

$ 977,839



$ (5,867)



$ 971,972



$ 982,010



$ 402



$ 982,412

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

$ 32,808



$ (10,732)



$ 22,076



$ 24,889



$ (4,645)



$ 20,244

Total current liabilities

141,850



(10,732)



131,118



148,405



(4,645)



143,760

Deferred income tax liabilities

51,550



1,825



53,375



49,960



1,893



51,853

Total liabilities

448,200



(8,907)



439,293



500,794



(2,752)



498,042

Shareholders' equity:























Retained earnings

495,030



3,040



498,070



450,754



3,154



453,908

Total shareholders' equity

529,639



3,040



532,679



481,216



3,154



484,370

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 977,839



$ (5,867)



$ 971,972



$ 982,010



$ 402



$ 982,412







May 31, 2017

August 31, 2017



As Reported

Correction

As Restated

As Reported

Correction

As Restated Assets







Inventories - net

$ 131,187



$ (36,466)



$ 94,721



$ 144,008



$ (42,075)



$ 101,933

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

27,295



32,337



59,632



32,082



36,616



68,698

Total current assets

325,744



(4,129)



321,615



325,007



(5,459)



319,548

Total assets

$ 1,004,998



$ (4,129)



$ 1,000,869



$ 1,011,401



$ (5,459)



$ 1,005,942

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Customer deposits and billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

$ 31,527



$ (7,277)



$ 24,250



$ 32,659



$ (10,193)



$ 22,466

Total current liabilities

130,699



(7,277)



123,422



126,273



(10,193)



116,080

Deferred income tax liabilities

52,431



1,181



53,612



52,293



1,776



54,069

Total liabilities

468,608



(6,096)



462,512



466,088



(8,417)



457,671

Shareholders' equity:























Retained earnings

503,847



1,967



505,814



507,754



2,958



510,712

Total shareholders' equity

536,390



1,967



538,357



545,313



2,958



548,271

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,004,998



$ (4,129)



$ 1,000,869



$ 1,011,401



$ (5,459)



$ 1,005,942



