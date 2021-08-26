Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand Appoints Industry Experts to Three Leadership Roles as Business Expands Nationally

HATBORO, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, an Azzur Group company, today announces the appointment of three new leaders: Alex Ferdman, Vice President of Facilities Development and Maintenance; Scott Corbin, Director of Global Operations; and Joel Gates, Senior Director of Operations - Raleigh.

Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ offers a hybrid model that includes turnkey GMP support: on-demand cleanroom facilities, materials management, storage, asset management, and supply chain solutions.

In his new role, Alex Ferdman oversees construction, remodeling, and maintenance of all existing and planned Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to optimize processes for efficient overall operations.

Today, Azzur's on-demand cleanroom facilities operate in Burlington, MA; Waltham, MA; and Vista, California, with plans to expand into Raleigh, NC; Philadelphia, PA; and San Francisco, CA throughout 2022.

"I'm pleased and enthusiastic to join the ranks of Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand and be a part of a visionaries team changing the way novel therapeutics are brought to market," said Alex. "By working alongside the Cleanrooms on Demand leadership, architects, designers, contractors, and external vendors, my goal is to lay the foundation and execute best-in-class operating facilities that support clients objectives and needs in the best possible way."

Alex brings more than 20 years of facilities experience to Azzur Group. Most recently, Alex served as a project manager with CSL Plasma where he was responsible for the upkeep, maintenance, and remodeling of more than 200 facilities throughout the United States. Throughout his career, Alex held leadership positions at globally renowned engineering firms, managing multidisciplinary teams of engineers and supervisors throughout the world.

After two years as a director with Azzur's GxP consulting operation in San Diego, Scott Corbin joins Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ as Director of Global Operations. In his new role, Scott oversees operations, from design through commissioning, to ensure all Azzur cleanroom facilities are built and operated according to cGMP regulations. Additionally, Scott is responsible for equipment procurement, validation plans, and contract development on a global level.

"I'm excited to embark on my latest chapter with Azzur Group," said Scott. "Working alongside Alex and the rest of the global leadership team, I'm certain that we will continue to provide our customers with safe, efficient, and compliant facilities that meet the challenges faced by early-phase manufacturers today."

With 30 years in the life science industry, Scott brings a robust and comprehensive skill set in manufacturing operations, quality assurance, auditing, and validation. Before joining Azzur in 2019 where he led operations and business development for Azzur San Diego, Scott worked across the industry, serving large enterprise businesses, as well as several start-ups.

Joel Gates brings to Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ more than 20 years of experience and will oversee all operations and client relations for the new Raleigh practice that's slated to open in early 2022.

"I am very excited with the opportunity of using my expertise to help Azzur COD's clients bring their groundbreaking therapeutics from discovery to delivery," said Joel. "My goal is to provide a client experience that is world class and to do so by maintaining a facility that is fit for purpose, compliant, and flexible, while maximizing our opportunities for innovation."

Prior to joining Azzur, Joel spent several years at Merck where he was responsible for the oversight of strategic partnerships and external entities developing and producing biologics, biosimilars, and vaccines. Prior to that, Joel held leadership positions at noted pharmaceutical firms, including Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Shire, and spent time as a consultant assisting companies worldwide with remediation and GMP readiness.

"Alex, Scott, and Joel bring a tremendous amount of expertise to enable our expansion plans beyond our existing facilities, which currently accelerate critical therapies," said Ravi Samavedam, President and Chief Operating Officer, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™. "I look forward to working with each of them in providing the value of our business model to companies looking for an alternative to 'build vs buy' for early phase clinical manufacturing."

For more information about Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, visit Azzur.com/cleanrooms.

About Azzur Group

Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their enterprises. With four decades of service to the industry, we've become a trusted partner to leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain.

