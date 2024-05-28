Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ Grand Opening in Devens, MA Brings Together Local, State and Life Sciences Leaders

DEVENS, Mass., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand ™, a market-leading service provider for life sciences GxP manufacturing and testing capacity, recently hosted a Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for its latest facility in Devens, MA. The May 16 event drew leaders from around the state, including speakers from MassDevelopment, MassBio, the Devens Enterprise Commission, and the gene-editing company Editas Medicine.

The Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ (COD) Devens facility is located at 45 Jackson Road, Devens, MA, 01434. This latest addition to the Azzur COD portfolio has 30 cleanrooms as well as microbiology and ATMP analytical laboratory capabilities, storage space, controlled temperature storage, and office/conference spaces, all for client use. The facility will create approximately 60 jobs, including staff positions and support services.

In remarks to the large group of attendees at the grand opening celebration, Sarah Stevens , President of Azzur Labs and Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, emphasized the unique advantages Azzur offers to the life sciences community in the development and manufacture of new medicines.

"Our ability to facilitate innovation and support other service providers within these incredible cleanroom infrastructure facilities is an absolute pleasure for us," said Stevens. "It offers our clients an unparalleled ability to be incredibly flexible, move quickly, and create strategies for risk mitigation that span IP, cash flow, and everything in between."

A highlight of the day's events was the address to attendees by Greg Whitehead, Executive Vice President, Chief Technical and Quality Officer at Editas Medicine. Editas is a long-time user of Azzur's Cleanrooms on Demand model.

Whitehead said that the new facility is, "…a significant milestone and represents an achievement that has been long in the making for both life science companies and for Editas, as we advance our important work to get medicines to patients in need."

He added, "We could not do it without Azzur, and we thank you."

Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ (COD) Devens is the company's fifth cleanroom facility. Other locations include Waltham, MA, Burlington, MA, Raleigh, NC, and Vista, CA. Each location has been selected for its proximity to established or growing life sciences hubs.

The Azzur COD model provides turnkey GMP support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The offering not only includes on-demand cleanroom facilities but also a comprehensive suite of wraparound services designed to help bring medicines to patients and innovation across the life sciences sector.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

