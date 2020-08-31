Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ Opens New Burlington, MA Location; Appoints Christine Kressirer, PhD, Senior Director of Operations

Christine Kressirer joins Azzur Group after 20 years of progressive laboratory and bio-incubator experience working alongside scientists, researchers, and developers in health and life sciences. Most recently, Christine served as the Site Director for Tufts Launchpad Biolabs, a co-working and innovation space for life science companies. During her career, Christine also directed core and laboratory services for The Forsyth Institute, where she supported industry-leading researchers. Christine holds a PhD in pharmaceutical biology and natural sciences from Ludwig-Maximilians Universität München, and bachelor of science degrees in biochemistry and microbiology from Colorado State University.

"Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand provides phase appropriate and flexible cGMP solutions for the greater Boston area biopharmaceutical industry," Christine explained. "Together with my team, we are thrilled to provide customized solutions to enable cGMP manufacturing for the biopharma community. I look forward to empowering our customers to bring their cutting edge innovations to the clinic faster and more economically."

According to Ravi Samavedam , President of Azzur COD, "Compared to traditional options such as a CMO/CDMO or a self-owned facility, Azzur COD provides clients a flexible platform for early-phase manufacturing. Each COD facility enables clients to develop cGMP manufacturing capabilities, without the burden of facility ownership and maintenance. This is possible due to the Azzur Group portfolio of services, that include facilities, labs, training, consulting, and technical services. We're excited to welcome Christine as the leader of the Burlington operations as she joins us in our mission."

Azzur Cleanrooms on DemandTM Burlington is the company's third major operation, opening three months following the establishment of its San Diego operation in May 2020 . Originally founded in Waltham, MA, in 2018, Azzur COD's hybrid model includes on-demand cleanrooms, material management, asset management, sampling, testing, training, and consulting services. Azzur COD enables companies to focus on groundbreaking science and early-phase GxP manufacturing with complete IP control and lower risk of start-up and tech transfer failures.

For more information about Azzur Cleanrooms on DemandTM, visit Azzur.com/cleanrooms .

About Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™

Originally founded in Waltham, MA., in 2018, the Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ hybrid model includes on-demand cleanrooms and related services for materials management, asset management, and supply chain. Along with all the other service areas in the Azzur Group portfolio, including Azzur Labs , Azzur Consulting , Azzur Technical Services , and Azzur IT Advisory Services, Azzur COD enables companies to focus on groundbreaking science and early-phase cGMP manufacturing without the burden of facility ownership and maintenance.

About Azzur Group

A nationwide network of experts delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing clients with efficient, innovative quality and compliance solutions from Discovery to Delivery™. With more than 250 industry partners, including 80% of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the U.S., Azzur Group provides carefully calibrated and efficiently executed project management, process engineering, and compliance services. As one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Azzur Group provides clients with the consulting, engineering, validation, IT, technical, training, and laboratory services and cGMP manufacturing solutions they need to remain innovative and competitive. Learn more at Azzur.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

