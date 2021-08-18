Azzur Group and Moderna Expand Their Ongoing Relationship

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ ("COD"), an Azzur Group company, market-leading providers for early-phase life sciences GxP manufacturing, today announced that they are expanding their ongoing business relationship with the life sciences company Moderna TX, Inc. ("Moderna"). The announcement reflects the companies' acknowledgement of their mutually beneficial work together and Moderna's intent to broaden the scope of that work.

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Azzur Group have worked together for more than six years in the Boston area, where Azzur has multiple COD facilities, augmented by its full-scale GxP consulting and laboratory solutions. As part of the expanded relationship, Moderna will become the anchor client in Azzur's newest COD facility in Burlington, MA.

Jason Ellow, Moderna's Senior Director of Clinical Manufacturing, underscored the value of the expanded relationship with Azzur. "As Moderna grows at an accelerated pace, there is a clear need to expand our clinical manufacturing capacity. Azzur's Cleanrooms on Demand™ allows us to swiftly grow our footprint alongside a partner that fully understands challenging timelines and the complexities of pharmaceutical manufacturing," Ellow said. "Our relationship with Azzur over the years has been excellent and is one that Moderna is happy to expand upon. Cleanrooms on Demand will allow us to bring online new space, and let us focus on building our team, developing and improving our processes, and delivering product to the clinic."

Ravi Samavedam, President and COO of Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, expressed his pride in the part that Azzur has played in Moderna's growth. "There are innumerable details to ensuring a seamless experience for our clients, and our two organizations saw eye-to-eye from the start," Samavedam said. "We are pleased to have played even a small part in Moderna's historic growth, and we will continue that support as they develop more cutting-edge therapies far into the future."

Paul Paldino, Director of Operations for Azzur COD's Burlington location, runs operations at the new facility. "Cleanrooms on Demand is a practical answer to the classic dilemma for fast-moving pharma companies: Do they build their own facilities or outsource development?" Paldino explained. "Cleanrooms on Demand offers a logical alternative that can reduce or eliminate the risks of those other costly and time-consuming options."

Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ has locations in Waltham, MA; Burlington, MA; and Vista, CA, with further expansion into the Raleigh, NC; San Francisco, CA; and Philadelphia, PA markets over the next 18 months.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both ground-breaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Today, 24 development programs are underway across these therapeutic areas, with 16 programs having entered the clinic. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com

