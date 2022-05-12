Azzur Group Appoints Corporate Services Executive, Ray Jaffe, as Vice President of Operations, Shared Services

To meet industry demand, Azzur Group has opened more than 10 new consulting offices and manufacturing facilities, as well as doubled its number of employees since 2020. Originally founded in Philadelphia in 2010, Azzur is a market-leading provider of cGMP services and solutions for the pharmaceutical , biotechnology , medical device , and healthcare industries with offices, labs, and on-demand cleanroom facilities operating in key industry hotbeds throughout the United States.

As Vice President of Operations, Shared Services, Ray brings more than 20 years of corporate services leadership experience at Fortune 500 companies, across a number of industries including Financial Services, Technology, and Logistics. His particular expertise lay in the implementation of shared service functions and strategic planning at a corporate level.

"I'm excited to join the dynamic team at Azzur Group during such an important time in the company's growth," said Ray. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow Azzurians to continue our expansion and help unlock even greater future potential together with our customers and fellow innovators."

Most recently, Ray served as Senior Director of Corporate Strategy, Project, and Operations at Canon Financial Services. During his 10-year tenure with the organization, Ray oversaw the build-out and implementation of corporate strategic planning and process improvement. He has also served in operations and project management leadership roles at First Data Corporation, Wells Fargo Auto Finance, and CP Ships. Additionally, Ray served as an instructor of project management at The Pennsylvania State University. Ray earned his JD from the University of Richmond School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Delaware. He is a Six Sigma Green Belt and holds a Project Management Professional certification.

"We are pleased to welcome Ray to Azzur Group and look forward to benefiting from his experience and insight as Vice President of Operations, Shared Services," said Ryan Ott , Chief Operating Officer. "His track record of corporate services and process improvement will prove incredibly valuable as Azzur Group continues its expansion to meet the needs of our customers and our industry."

