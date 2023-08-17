Azzur Group Appoints Emily Hess as Vice President of Consulting Operations

Azzur Group, LLC

17 Aug, 2023, 16:27 ET

A member of the Azzur Group team since 2012, Emily will oversee operations of Azzur's 12 consulting offices throughout the United States; Joseph Capone assumes role of sole practice leader of Azzur LA

HATBORO, Pa., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group, a nationwide life science solutions provider for GxP organizations, today announces the appointment of Emily Hess as Vice President of Consulting Operations. In this new role, Emily is responsible for establishing and deploying operations across all of Azzur Group's 12 GxP advisory and consulting offices, as well as identifying and executing continuous improvement opportunities and deploying change management.

Emily Hess, Vice President of Consulting Operations, Azzur Group
Emily Hess, Vice President of Consulting Operations, Azzur Group

Emily has more than a decade of experience with Azzur Group, where she has served as a technical expert and leader of the Los Angeles-based consulting operation. In 2021, Emily was appointed Senior Director of Azzur Los Angeles.

"I'm honored and excited to assume this new role within Azzur Consulting," said Emily. "Together with my fellow leaders, I look forward to upholding the highest operational standards for the organization while growing to meet the unique needs of our clients who are working to bring life-changing therapies to market."

In conjunction with this new appointment, Joseph Capone, Senior Director of Consulting, will assume the role of sole practice leader for Azzur Los Angeles. In January 2023, Joseph was appointed Co-Leader of the Irvine-based consulting operation.

"I'm pleased to announce Emily's new appointment to Vice President of Consulting Operations. Over the past decade, Emily has been truly dedicated to the continuous improvement of our organization and its people, and I look forward to working alongside her as we grow to meet the needs of our clients," said Allison Kerska, President of Azzur Consulting. 

For more information about Azzur Group, visit Azzur.com.

About Azzur Group
From Discovery to Delivery, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn. For more information, visit Azzur.com.

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC

