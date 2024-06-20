Azzur Group Appoints Nick Mazzucca as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

HATBORO, Pa., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group, a comprehensive solutions provider for life science innovators in the regulated space, is excited to announce the appointment of Nick Mazzucca as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Nick Mazzucca, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Azzur Group

In his new role, Nick will spearhead the business development strategy for Azzur Group's suite of testing, cGMP infrastructure and enablement solutions. Azzur's services provide flexibility and risk mitigation for advanced therapeutics manufacturing, and innovative capacity for drug products and medical devices. Additionally, he will oversee the One Azzur marketing strategy.

"I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at Azzur Group," said Nick. "I look forward to working across the organization to enable biotech and pharmaceutical innovators with best-in-class support, helping to bring transformative therapeutics to patients in need."

Nick brings over a decade of industry experience to Azzur Group, with a strong background in cGMP manufacturing operations and business development, particularly in advanced therapeutics. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading cell and gene therapy manufacturers, including ThermoFisher Scientific, Recipharm, and Sanofi Genzyme. Before joining Azzur, Nick served as the Senior Director of Business Development at Kincell Bio, where he was key in the development of commercial strategy and delivery for the organization's portfolio of cell therapy CDMO services. He holds an MBA from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Providence College.

"I'm delighted to welcome Nick to the team," said Sarah Stevens, President, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ and Azzur Labs. "His expertise in the advanced therapies service industry will be a tremendous asset as we work together to expand the delivery of Azzur's services to our clients."

Founded in Philadelphia in 2010, Azzur Group empowers life science innovators through a comprehensive suite of services that offer unique, unconstrained, and phase-appropriate GMP solutions for development and manufacturing.

For more information, visit Azzur.com .

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

