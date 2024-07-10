Azzur Group Appoints Two New Laboratory Directors

HATBORO, Pa., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group today announces the appointment of new leadership for its cGMP microbiology and analytical laboratories. Joy Ghosh, PhD, has been named Senior Director, Laboratory Services in Schnecksville, PA; and Jeffrey Pavlicek, PhD, as Senior Director, Laboratory Services in Raleigh. In their new roles, Joy and Jeff will oversee facility and client operations at their respective locations.

Jeff Pavlicek, PhD, Senior Director, Azzur Labs Joy Ghosh, PhD, Senior Director, Azzur Labs

Joy Ghosh brings more than 15 years of experience in the life sciences sector, with leadership roles spanning research, product development, production, and manufacturing. Prior to joining Azzur Group, Joy served as Director of Key Strategic Accounts Management for GenScript. Joy holds a doctorate in molecular and cell biology from the University of Kentucky and a master's degree in zoology from the University of Calcutta. Joy succeeds Todd McEvoy, PhD, who was recently been appointed Vice President of Lab Testing Services, managing operations for Azzur's nationwide laboratory sites.

Jeff Pavlicek joins Azzur Group from Pfizer, where he most recently served as Associate Research Fellow of Bioprocess Research and Development and Site Lead of the Research Triangle Park, NC site. With more than 17 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, Jeff has led scientific teams at Pfizer, CSL Seqirus, and Novartis, focusing on cell culture, virology, and gene therapy. Jeff holds a doctorate in microbiology and a bachelor's degree in biology from Arizona State University. He succeeds Jorge Marques-Signes, PhD, who was appointed Vice President of Advanced Therapeutics in January 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joy and Jeff to the Azzur Group leadership team," said Todd McEvoy. "Their extensive expertise in pharmaceuticals and advanced therapeutics will empower our laboratory teams to continue delivering exceptional customer service, expand our solutions offerings, and help our clients bring safe and effective treatments to the patients who need them."

Azzur Labs provides comprehensive GxP laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and healthcare industries. Services include environmental monitoring, analytical testing, and microbiology testing. In 2024, Azzur Labs expanded its services to meet the specific needs of biologics innovators, offering assay and protocol development, bioanalytical testing, and study design and execution. Azzur Labs operates facilities in Lehigh Valley, PA; Boston, MA; Raleigh, NC; and San Diego, CA.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full lifecycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers, and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn. For more information, visit Azzur.com.

