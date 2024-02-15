Azzur Group Expands Service Portfolio with Analytical Services for Advanced Therapeutics, enhancing the Azzur Discovery to Delivery Platform

News provided by

Azzur Group, LLC

15 Feb, 2024, 13:30 ET

HATBORO, Pa., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There are currently more than 3,000 advanced therapies in the development pipeline globally, along with 124 approved therapies. To enable this innovation and transformation of therapeutic options, Azzur Group today announces the introduction of analytical laboratory testing services for advanced therapeutic medicinal products (ATMPs).

The capabilities and expertise are built upon a foundation of safety, quality, and product stability to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

Continue Reading
Azzur Group New ATMP Analytical Services
Azzur Group New ATMP Analytical Services

"When developing advanced therapeutics for patients, speed and compliance are critical. Expertise and time dedicated to method development, quality control testing, and validating analytical procedures are fundamental to success," said Jorge Marques Signes, PhD, Vice President of Advanced Therapies Services. "The Azzur team is excited to enable industry pioneers in the delivery of novel cell and gene therapies that continue to not only change the course of medicine as we know it, but greatly enhance the lives of the patients who need it the most."

With the introduction of advanced therapeutics testing services, Azzur Group has developed a new platform model that addresses the manufacturing infrastructure, processes, and application of expertise tailored to the specific demands of the pipeline lifecycle: fit-for-purpose and fit-for-phase, cost-effective, value-adding infrastructure support and scientific expertise. This solution includes Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, which combines manufacturing infrastructure, compliance expertise, and training without the burden of facility ownership. Azzur's full suite of services provides a unique, unconstrained, and phase-appropriate GMP solution for cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing.

Azzur Group's ATMP Analytical Services include assay and protocol development (compendial and non-compendial), study design and execution, and analytical/bioanalytical testing. For a full list of services and testing, visit Azzur.com/ATMP.

"It is our mission at Azzur Group to lead the charge in innovative solutions that enable our customers to progress science and innovation safely, compliantly, and efficiently," said Sarah Stevens, PhD, President, Azzur Labs and Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™. "The comprehensive Azzur approach to advanced therapeutics offers clients a model of speed and adaptability that will revolutionize manufacturing flexibility in the industry."

For more information, visit Azzur.com.

About Azzur Group
From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn. For more information, visit Azzur.com.

CONTACT: Katie Brownkatie.brown@azzur.com

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC

Also from this source

Azzur Group Appoints Steve Ebersohl as New Chief Commercial Officer

Azzur Group Appoints Steve Ebersohl as New Chief Commercial Officer

Azzur Group today announces the appointment of Steve Ebersohl as Chief Commercial Officer overseeing the implementation of commercial strategies...
Azzur Labs Appoints Reesha Khadeer as Senior Director of New Bay Area Operation

Azzur Labs Appoints Reesha Khadeer as Senior Director of New Bay Area Operation

Azzur Labs, an Azzur Group Company, today announces the appointment of Reesha Khadeer to Senior Director of its newest operation serving the San...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.