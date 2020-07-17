Azzur Group Expands with New Chicago and Denver Offices

Assisting Life Science Development in the Windy City

Home to prestigious universities and research parks, Chicagoland hosts a number of established pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as industry start-ups at the leading edge of innovation. To meet their needs, Azzur Group announces the establishment of Azzur Chicago. At the helm of Azzur Chicago is Karl Karduck who has been appointed Director.

Karl Karduck brings to Azzur Group more than 20 years of diverse experience in life sciences having worked with leading global manufacturers, such as Avexis and Baxter Healthcare. Throughout his career, Karl has held site-level through corporate leadership positions across all the industries that Azzur Group serves, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, combination products, biologics, and cell and gene therapies. As an experienced engineer, Karl is a subject matter expert in manufacturing and quality processes. He has built and led numerous teams over his career, applying his QMS engineering knowledge and experience to help effectively and efficiently meet the needs of customers while achieving substantial compliance to applicable regulations.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead Azzur Chicago and grow our services in the Chicagoland area. I look forward to opening doors and creating substantial, sustainable client relationships that lead to groundbreaking innovations," said Karl Karduck, Director of Azzur Chicago.

Providing Expert Consulting Solutions to the Mile High City

Surrounded by prestigious academic research institutions and bolstered by a culture of entrepreneurship, the Front Range health and life sciences (HLS) industry consistently ranks as a top U.S. emerging market. Azzur Group is pleased to announce the opening of its Denver location to meet the unique needs of the region. Leading Azzur Denver is Melissa Brookshier, Director.

Melissa Brookshier has more than 20 years of experience working for some of the nation's largest medical device manufacturers, including W.L. Gore & Associates and Baxter Healthcare. A bioengineer specializing in materials and implantations, Melissa has managed medical device design and quality projects throughout the research, development, and manufacturing lifecycle. An expert in product development, she uses her knowledge to help innovators bring life-changing products and therapies to market for patients. Most recently, Melissa served as Vice President of Operations at Sharklet Technologies where she led multiple teams, including quality, regulatory, microbiology research, and product development to develop and support micro-patterned tooling and products for consumers and biomedical markets.

"I'm thrilled to join Azzur Group and lead its Denver office. I look forward to growing my team, and I embrace the challenge of helping clients bring products to market that indeed will change people's lives," said Melissa Brookshier, Director of Azzur Denver.

"Azzur Group is pleased to announce its newest offices in Chicago and Denver, and we're proud to welcome Karl and Melissa to the team. At Azzur Group, we're consistently seeking opportunities to provide industry leaders with the services and solutions they need to accelerate their speed to market, and we are excited to join the ranks of the prestigious life science landscapes of Chicago and Denver," said Chris Mansur, President and COO of Azzur Consulting.

About Azzur Group

A nationwide network of experts delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing clients with efficient, innovative quality and compliance solutions from Discovery to Delivery™. With more than 250 industry partners, including 80% of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the U.S., Azzur Group provides carefully calibrated and efficiently executed project management, process engineering, and compliance services. As one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Azzur Group provides clients with the consulting, engineering, validation, IT, technical, training, and laboratory services and cGMP manufacturing solutions they need to remain innovative and competitive. Learn more at Azzur.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

