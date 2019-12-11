Azzur Group Expands with New Office in Princeton, NJ

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To better meet the needs for superior professional services in the regulatory and compliance space in the Northeast, Azzur Group today announces the establishment of another new office, now in Princeton, NJ .

A nationwide network of experts delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing clients with innovative quality and compliance solutions From Discovery to Delivery™.

John Sakowski, Director, Consulting, Azzur Group

Home to 14 of the world's 20 largest biopharmaceutical companies, New Jersey is uniquely poised for industry growth and greatness. In fact, the region consistently ranks in the top three U.S. regions for industry expansion. To serve these enterprise clients, Azzur Group is proud to announce the appointment of John Sakowski to Director of Azzur Princeton .

John brings with him more than 25 years of experience in engineering and CQV, serving clients from the design phase through commissioning. He comes to Azzur Group from BioProcess Consulting Specialists, where he served as Principal for more than 15 years.

A subject matter expert on scalable, phase-appropriate cGMP, during his time with BioProcess Consulting John partnered with some of the nation's most renowned engineering firms to manage project execution during large-scale projects. It was during this time that he was introduced to Azzur Group.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Azzur. I believe that the company's customer-centric approach coupled with my experience in full-scale process infrastructure and cGMP expertise will offer clients in the New Jersey area the unique solution they've been waiting for," said John.

Prior to starting BioProcessing Consulting Specialists, John spent more than 15 years with BPS, where he rose to Senior Project Manager, working hand-in-hand with clients such as GlaxoSmithKline and Merck and Co. He is an active member of the ISPE Philadelphia Chapter.

John studied at Temple University and the University of Phoenix and holds Bachelor's degrees in Chemical Engineering and Business.

"We're excited to welcome John as the leader of Azzur Princeton, the latest addition to Azzur's growing national network of offices. As we continue to expand Azzur's U.S. foothold, we look forward to delivering innovative quality and compliance services to pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device manufacturers nationwide," said Chris Mansur, Azzur's Chief Operating Officer.

With the opening of the two new offices, Azzur Group and Azzur Labs now have 10 locations within the United States.

