Azzur Group Expands With New Washington, D.C.-Area Office

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the needs for superior professional services in the regulatory and compliance space, Azzur Group today announces the establishment of a new office in Washington, D.C.

A nationwide network of experts delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing clients with innovative quality and compliance solutions From Discovery to Delivery™.

Nicknamed "DNA Alley" and located in the backyard of the nation's highest-ranking life science decision-makers, the I-270 Biotech Corridor of Washington, D.C., and its surrounding suburbs continue to rank in the top 10 fastest-growing U.S. life science markets year over year.

Leading the charge for Azzur Washington, D.C., is Alethea (Tita) Tavares, who joined Azzur Group as the Director of the newly established office.

Tita brings with her more than a decade of comprehensive operations experience in the biotech and biopharmaceutical industries, including consulting, business development, marketing, business intelligence, and management. Most recently, Tita managed business development at PSC Biotech.

In her new role with Azzur Group, Tita will grow Azzur's footprint to meet the increasing demand for excellence in life science consulting in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Additionally, Tita is the newly elected President of the PDA Capital Area Chapter, where she leads an association of her peers volunteering to advance the science and business behind today's novel life science innovations.

"I'm honored to join the ranks of Azzur Group and lead their new D.C.-area office. Not only am I thrilled to take this next step in serving today's leading life science companies, but I look forward to advocating for and empowering a team of local experts as they, too, grow their careers in this ever-evolving field," said Tita.

Tita began her life sciences career in 2009 on the ground floor of Enterey, a start-up consultancy in Irvine, California. With Enterey, Tita honed her technical skills on projects ranging from regulatory remediation to validation. At the same time, Tita managed business development for the group.

In addition to her professional experience, Tita is a dedicated advocate of industry and educational associations. She graduated from Platt College with a bachelor's degree in visual communications, which uniquely positions Tita to think outside the box when facing business challenges.

"At Azzur Group, it's our mission to provide life science leaders with innovative quality and compliance services that help accelerate them in bringing their products to market. As such, we are excited to announce our expansion into the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region and are proud to have Tita at the helm. Considering her track record of success and growth in the compliance and validation space, Tita indeed sets Azzur Group apart," said Chris Mansur, Azzur's Chief Operating Officer.

A nationwide network of experts delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing clients with efficient, innovative quality and compliance solutions from Discovery to Delivery™. With more than 250 industry partners, including 80% of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the U.S., Azzur Group provides carefully calibrated and efficiently executed project management, process engineering, and compliance services. As one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Azzur Group provides clients with the consulting, facility solutions, engineering, validation, IT, technical, training, and laboratory services and solutions they need to remain innovative and competitive. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

