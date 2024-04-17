Azzur Group Names Project Management Expert, Rob Chapman, Director of its Raleigh-Based Consulting Operation

RALEIGH, N.C., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group today announces the appointment of Rob Chapman to Director of Azzur Raleigh, Azzur Group's GxP advisory and consulting operation serving the burgeoning life science industry in the Southeastern U.S.

Rob Chapman, Director, Azzur Consulting Raleigh

Rob brings to Azzur Group more than 30 years of engineering and project management experience in the regulated pharmaceutical and life science space, with expertise in lean project management, process improvement, change and risk management, and project visualization. In his new role, Rob will continue to advance Azzur Raleigh's GMP service offerings, delivering best-in-class advisory and consulting services that allow manufacturers to employ risk-averse, fit-for-purpose, and phase-appropriate GxP solutions.

"I am excited to embark on the next step of my career with Azzur Group," said Rob. "I look forward to working alongside local and national leadership to provide innovative solutions to our clients and enable them to deliver life-changing therapeutics to the patients who need them the most."

Most recently, Rob served as the Director, Global Project Management Office at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, NC, where he was directly responsible for a team of project managers supporting business projects across seven sites worldwide. Rob is also a veteran of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he served as captain.

Rob holds a master of business administration degree from North Carolina State University Poole College of Management and a bachelor of science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and holds a certified Six Sigma Black Belt through the American Society for Quality.

Originally established in 2014, Azzur Raleigh plays an integral role in the comprehensive services that Azzur Group provides clients in the Southeastern United States, including purpose-built GMP manufacturing capacity, ATMP analytical services, microbiology lab testing, and GxP training.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to welcome Rob to the Azzur Consulting team," said Allison Kerska , President, Azzur Consulting and Azzur Training Center. "Rob's demonstrable project management expertise coupled with his decades of industry experience give him a unique perspective to enhance both the services we offer and our customer satisfaction."

For more information about Azzur Group, visit Azzur.com.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full lifecycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers, and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

