Azzur Group Names Quality Management Expert, Brian Salbilla, Director of its Chicago-Based GxP Consulting Operation

CHICAGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group today announces the appointment of Brian Salbilla to Director of Azzur Chicago, Azzur Group's GxP advisory and consulting operation serving the Greater Chicago region and Midwestern United States.

Brian Salbilla, Director of Consulting, Azzur Chicago
Brian brings to Azzur Group more than 20 years of GxP experience with leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies, specializing in quality management system (QMS) implementation, CAPA, documentation, audits, IT systems, and new product development. In his role, Brian will work with Azzur business experts to continue advancing Azzur Chicago's client service offerings in the region, delivering best-in-class advisory and consulting services that allow manufacturers to employ risk-averse, fit-for-purpose, and phase-appropriate GxP solutions.

"I'm excited to begin the next stage of my career at Azzur Group, serving the life science community of Chicago and the Greater Midwest. Together with Azzur Labs, Azzur Consulting offers unique solutions and testing that affords our clients local, comprehensive services necessary to meet the demands of the industry," said Brian Salbilla, Director of Azzur Chicago.

Most recently, Brian served as senior manager of GxP systems and compliance for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, before which he spent more than 16 years developing his career within the quality department at Baxter International. He holds a master of science degree in molecular biology from the California State University at Northridge and a bachelor of arts degree in cellular and molecular biology from the University of California Berkeley. He is certified with the American Society for Quality (ASQ) as a Certified Quality Engineer and a Certified Quality Manager/Organizational Excellence.

Originally established in 2020, Azzur Chicago is complemented by Azzur Labs Chicago, which offers analytical compliance testing for the life sciences and healthcare industries.

"We are pleased to welcome Brian to the Azzur Group family," said Allison Kerska, President, Azzur Consulting. "Brian's industry experience and past leadership allow him to understand the challenges faced by our clients, as well as unique solutions to support their GxP efforts."

For more information about Azzur Group, visit Azzur.com.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn. For more information, visit Azzur.com.

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC

