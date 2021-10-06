Azzur Group Teams with ALS TDI and Ales for ALS on Golf Tournament to Benefit ALS Therapy

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ and Azzur Group, market-leading providers for early-phase life sciences GxP manufacturing, is teaming up with ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) and Ales for ALS, for the Azzur Fore ALS golf tournament on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The event will raise money for continued research and treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative condition also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

The golf tournament will begin at 8:30 am EST on October 14 at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland, Mass. Proceeds will benefit the ALS TDI, the nation's only non-profit biotech organization dedicated to advances and treatments for the disease. The event will be followed by a post tournament party at 4:30pm EST hosted by Mighty Squirrel Brewery in Waltham, Mass.

"Azzur Fore ALS Golf Tournament is our fourth fundraiser with Azzur Group, and we are thankful for their continued commitment to helping us end ALS. Right now, there is no effective treatment or cure for ALS. Our research to find treatments for this disease is funded by the ALS community, and fundraising events like the Azzur Fore ALS Golf Tournament are incredibly important in helping us to continue the vital work being done in our lab," said Mike Shannon, Program Director – Ales for ALS, ALS TDI.

"Azzur Group's corporate philosophy is rooted in putting others first and giving back to the communities we serve in many and varied ways," said Ravi Samavedam, President and Chief Operating Officer, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand.™ "Particularly when the cause is as meaningful as putting an end to the devastating effects of ALS, we will always look for ways to work with partners."

"I am thrilled to be working with ALS TDI and Azzur Group this year in planning this golf tournament. The need to speed up the discovery of effective treatments and to eradicate this disease is urgent. The fight to end this horrific disease is one that sits very close to my heart. Several generations in my family have lost their lives to ALS, and I too am at risk," said Andrea Sheehey, Owner at Andrea Sheehey Consulting. "ALS is not a life-threatening disease. It is a life-taking disease. My fondest wish is that my story and advocacy will provide hope and inspiration to others who are fighting this devastating disease and to anyone who is facing any formidable challenge," said Sheehey.

To register for the event or become a sponsor, visit https://fundraise.als.net/azzurforeals.

For more information about Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, visit Azzur.com/cleanrooms .



About Azzur Group

From Discovery to DeliveryTM, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on DemandTM facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

Location

Sandy Burr Country Club

103 Cochituate Road

Wayland, MA 01778

Media Contact

Katie Kiley Brown

610-573-3893

Azzur Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Azzur Group