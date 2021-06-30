Azzur Group Teams with ALS TDI on Golf Tournament to Benefit ALS Therapy

VISTA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ and Azzur Group, market-leading providers for early-phase life sciences GxP manufacturing, is embracing its commitment to corporate social responsibility by teaming up with ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) for the Azzur Fore ALS golf tournament to raise money for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Azzur has joined forces with CleanSpace, a national cleanrooms solutions provider, as title sponsors for the July tournament.

The golf tournament will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, starting at 7:30 am PST at Goat Hill Park Golf Club in Oceanside, California. The tournament proceeds will benefit the ALS TDI, the nation's only non-profit biotechnology dedicated to advances and treatments for the disease.

"Azzur Group believes in corporate social responsibility as an important part of our culture. We are always looking for opportunities that relate to the work we do and the needs within the communities we serve," said Ravi Samavedam, President and Chief Operating Officer, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™.

"We are so thankful to have the support of Azzur Group. There is currently no cure for ALS. Our research to find treatments for this disease is funded by the ALS community and fundraising events like the Azzur Fore ALS Golf Tournament are incredibly important in helping us to continue the vital work being done in our lab. After so many events had to be cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful for Azzur Group's commitment to our Ales for ALS program, ALS TDI, and helping us to END ALS," said Mike Shannon, Program Director – Ales for ALS, ALS TDI.

"We are pleased to join forces with ALS TDI to sponsor this tournament. Holding steadfast to our core values, we are hopeful that the proceeds from the event will enable further advances in the treatment for ALS and have a positive impact on patients and their families," said Michael Palermo, Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Local Marketing at Azzur Group.

To register for the event or become a sponsor, visit https://fundraise.als.net/azzurforealsca.

For more information about Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, visit Azzur.com/cleanrooms .



About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

Location

Goat Hill Park

2323 Goat Hill Dr

Oceanside, CA 92054

Media Contact

Katie Kiley Brown

610-573-3893

Azzur Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Azzur Group

