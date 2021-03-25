Azzur Group to Celebrate Grand Opening of New San Diego Cleanrooms on Demand™ Facility on April 29, 2021

Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ San Diego is the Group's second cleanroom facility, an expansion of their initial offering in Waltham, MA, established in 2018. Azzur's hybrid model includes turnkey GMP support: on-demand cleanroom facilities, materials management, storage, asset management, and supply chain solutions. Azzur Group's portfolio—Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, Azzur Advisory and Consulting, Azzur Labs, and Azzur Training Center—enables companies to focus on groundbreaking science and early-phase cGMP manufacturing without the burden of facility ownership and maintenance.

"This new facility will give our clients a great strategic advantage by accelerating their pathway to the clinic."

Built on best practices gleaned from the original location in Waltham, MA, the new Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ San Diego features a 30,000 square-foot facility consisting of 11 cleanrooms, on-site storage, and laboratory space. The facility is designed to increase best-in-class services to the area's life sciences and pharmaceutical innovators and start-ups, with room to expand as demand grows.

Azzur chose San Diego because of the growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors in the area. Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ is conveniently and strategically placed adjacent to Azzur Labs, allowing clients to have access to comprehensive services for their pharmaceutical and therapeutic manufacturing needs.

"With the explosive growth in novel therapeutics, such as cell and gene therapy and microbiome-based therapies, the Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand business model is poised to accelerate time to clinic and market for such products in key biotech clusters, including San Diego," said Ravi Samavedam, President, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™.

"We are very excited to bring our game-changing model to the rapidly growing San Diego market. This new facility, combined with Azzur's expertise in cGMP compliance, will give our clients a great strategic advantage by accelerating their pathway to the clinic for critical therapies," said Dan Dernbach, Vice President of Operations, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ San Diego.

In addition to the opening of its San Diego facility, Azzur Group plans to open its third facility in Burlington, MA in the second half of 2021, with plans for further national expansion throughout 2022.

For more information about Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, visit Azzur.com/cleanrooms .



About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

