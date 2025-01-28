Led by Brandon Kershner, Partner & VP of Design, the new 2025 collections reflect a passion for good design and a commitment to blending art and functionality.

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzurro Living is proud to unveil its innovative 2025 collection, showcasing bold new designs that push the boundaries of outdoor furniture craftsmanship. Led by Brandon Kershner, Partner & VP of Design, the new 2025 collections reflect a passion for good design and a commitment to blending art and functionality.

Azzurro Living Introduces Groundbreaking Outdoor Furniture Designs for 2025

"There's a unique joy in creating something from nothing," says Kershner. "We founded Azzurro Living on our love for design and saw an opportunity to bring something truly exciting to the outdoor furniture space." Designing each piece is a journey, one that begins with inspiration and evolves through meticulous refinement. "The first sample is like a rough draft," Kershner explains. "There are always revisions—adjusting details, improving comfort, and finding the perfect materials. I work hand-in-hand with artisans, collaborating daily on everything from the width and texture to the color and material blending."

Based in Dallas, Texas, the hands-on approach is fundamental to Azzurro Living's success, allowing for the development of innovative techniques and designs. "Understanding how things are made is essential to high-quality design," Kershner emphasizes. "It's about collaboration—working together to innovate with new weaves, patterns, and material manipulation."

The process is also fueled by creativity and playfulness. "Design is about balance," Kershner reflects. "You have to know when to explore, be loose, and have fun, and when to embrace constraints and focus on precision. That balance is key to delivering exceptional pieces." Inspiration is at the heart of every creation. "As creatives, we find ways to take inspiration and create something new, even in a world where it feels like everything has been done before," says Kershner. "The process never stops. Designing is about not being afraid to fail and trying new things."

Azzurro Living's 2025 collection exemplifies this ethos, featuring bold designs that elevate outdoor living. Each piece represents a dedication to innovation, exploration, and collaboration, with Kershner and his team continually embracing the challenge of redefining what's possible. "At Azzurro Living, we're committed to taking risks, learning from them, and moving forward," Kershner concludes. "It's all about creating furniture that inspires joy and transforms outdoor spaces."

For more information about Azzurro Living's design process, watch this video: https://www.azzurroliving.com/pages/about

About Azzurro Living

Azzurro Living is a luxury driven outdoor furniture company specializing in design and manufacturing. We aim to deliver trendsetting new looks that are made in performance materials to create a seamless outdoor or indoor lifestyle. Our identity and success are based on passion for high quality, original designs that are manufactured with advanced technology and skilled craftsmen and women. With a fully owned and operated production facility, Azzurro Living has been private labeling, designing, and manufacturing high-end outdoor furniture for over 10 years.

Press Contact

Azzurro Living

469-731-3805

https://www.azzurroliving.com/

SOURCE Azzurro Living