B-Air Welcomes Iconic Retailing Expert Gordon Erickson to Its Board as Chief Strategist

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the leading companies in the water damage, janitorial, retail, pet and inflatable industry, B-Air has set the standard in providing the highest-quality manufactured air movers, dryers, blowers, dehumidifiers and air scrubbers for commercial and consumer use. B-Air's blue-chip partnerships with valued distributors and retailers, such as The Home Depot, Amazon, Menards and Costco, have prompted major growth for the company, leading it to expand its board of experienced business leaders. To elaborate, B-Air will be utilizing the knowledge, experience and guidance of its newest member to the board - Mr. Gordon Erickson, a retailing pioneer - to solidify the strategic merchandising focus of the company.

With an expansive history in retail for over 40 years, Mr. Erickson has an impressive track record, serving as the senior vice president of merchandising services at The Home Depot, responsible for the execution of merchandising activities in all U.S. stores. During this time, Mr. Erickson led many successful initiatives, including the "Martha Stewart Living" product line at The Home Depot. Mr. Erickson has also served as senior vice president and general merchandise manager of Wal-Mart Stores, recognized for his excellence in retailing, and as the chief executive officer of Smith & Hawken, a $200 million outdoor living subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro. Mr. Erickson graduated from Brigham Young University with the intention to go on to law school, instead, he chose the path of retail and never looked back.

"I am excited at the prospect of working with Intertex to help take B-Air's industry-leading position to the next level," said Mr. Erickson. "The company's product portfolio is well-positioned to take advantage of a number of strategic opportunities that will result in making B-Air an international brand." (B-Air is a DBA of Intertex.)

"We are truly excited for the contributions Gordon will bring to B-Air given his enormous expertise in retail and merchandising. Gordon will undeniably play a key role in solidifying our retail strategy and ensure our growth is centered on maximizing value for our shareholders," said B-Air CEO Eddie Demirdjian.

B-Air is looking to secure a more assertive stance in the market by expanding its reach in commercial and retail segments, fortifying sales strategies and ensuring continued growth in market share. B-Air continues to uphold its core objectives: to develop superior products that are designed and engineered in California, to provide exceptional customer service, ensure the performance and safety of all its products and to set the standard of the highest quality.

