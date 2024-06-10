B. Braun Interventional Systems Launches ACCEL® All-Purpose and Biliary Drainage Catheters

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc. (BIS), a member of the B. Braun Group of Companies, announced today the launch of its new ACCEL® All-Purpose and Biliary Drainage Catheters with TrueGlide® Hydrophilic Coating for percutaneous drainage.

The ACCEL All-Purpose and Biliary Drainage Catheters are designed for optimal patient comfort and clinical care. The catheter features large oval holes designed to maximize fluid drainage volume, while the TrueGlide Hydrophilic Coating helps with a smooth catheter insertion.

Over the last two decades, BIS has continuously expanded its percutaneous drainage product offerings, responding to the market needs and bringing solutions focused on increasing the value, safety and efficiency of drainage procedures. The latest addition of the all-purpose and biliary drainage catheters completes the portfolio as a full-system drainage solution, providing convenience and options for percutaneous fluid drainage management.

"We are excited to expand our percutaneous drainage portfolio of products with the ACCEL All-Purpose and Biliary Drainage Catheters, now offering a full-system drainage solution to our customers and bringing value to their drainage procedures," said Dave Mittl, Vice President of BIS. "Our comprehensive portfolio of sizes and configurations is designed to meet patients' various drainage needs to help improve outcomes."

About B. Braun Interventional Systems

B. Braun Interventional Systems offers interventional solutions designed with the patient in mind. Many of the products offered have been developed in response to the needs of physicians, technicians and nurses. The company is committed to delivering safety, precision and convenience to interventional procedures. B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc. is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and includes B. Braun Medical Inc., Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc., visit www.bisusa.com/about-us and connect with B. Braun Interventional Systems on LinkedIn .

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.