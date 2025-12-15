B. Braun Launches First-of-its-Kind Supply Assurance Program to Strengthen Supply Chain Resiliency and Support Uninterrupted Patient Care

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) today announced the launch of its Supply Assurance Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to reinforce supply chain resiliency and protect patient care from disruption in the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors. The program guarantees 45 Days Inventory on Hand (DIOH) at key distributor warehouse locations—nearly doubling the typical 24–28 DIOH—while maintaining robust safety stock across B. Braun's three U.S. warehouses. By placing inventory closer to the point of care, B. Braun is helping healthcare providers access the products they need without any additional cost.

Key Features of the Supply Assurance Program:

First-of-its-Kind Offering: No additional cost, no contracts required for customers.

Comprehensive Coverage: Comprises B. Braun's full product portfolio, including the complete line of products not made with DEHP and recognized by Nurse Approved, such as IV solutions, irrigation and nutrition containers, Vascular Access, Pain Control, IV Sets & Accessories and Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD).

Enhanced Forward Supply Chain: Inventory positioned strategically, closer to customers, with distribution partners to mitigate supply-demand imbalances.

"To address supply and demand uncertainty, B. Braun is working closely with our key distributor partners to finalize agreements that position additional inventory in the forward supply chain. This proactive approach ensures healthcare providers have the products they need—precisely when they need them," said Tim Cokkinias, Corporate Vice President, Distribution Sales & Operations.

This initiative underscores B. Braun's commitment to being a reliable partner in today's complex healthcare environment. By listening to customer feedback and working closely with distribution partners, B. Braun is helping hospitals and health systems maintain clinical continuity and deliver high-quality care—no matter what challenges arise.

