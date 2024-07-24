B. Braun Medical Announces First U.S. Conversion to NRFit® Connectors

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), the U.S. market leader in regional anesthesia, announced today that a Midwest children's hospital is the first hospital in the U.S. to convert to NRFit® Connectors. This milestone event promotes patient safety by preventing devices meant for neuraxial administration from connecting to devices used in other applications. While this is the first NRFit Connector conversion in the U.S., B. Braun has supported more than 3,000 conversions worldwide.

NRFit Connectors are the new ISO Standard for neuraxial and regional anesthesia devices. Currently, the Luer connector is the most broadly used medical device tubing connector. The universal design of Luer connectors poses the risk of misconnections which may result in delivering unintended fluids or gases to patients. NRFit Connectors are 20% smaller in diameter than Luer connectors, preventing medical devices meant for neuraxial administration from connecting to devices used for IV, enteral and other applications, thus enhancing patient safety.

"B. Braun is pleased to collaborate with this Midwest children's hospital and GEDSA to initiate the first NRFit Connector conversion in the U.S. This advancement in patient care is an important step forward in solving a safety concern in regional anesthesia procedures," said Jamie Demsey, Sr. Product Manager of Neuraxial Products and GEDSA board member.

The Global Engineered Device Supplier Association (GEDSA) is a non-profit trade association formed to help introduce international standards for healthcare tubing connectors, such as NRFit Connectors.

While NRFit Connectors are not exclusive to B. Braun products, the company is uniquely positioned to help U.S. hospitals implement the connectors which have been widely adopted in other countries.

To learn more about NRFit Connectors visit https://www.bbraunusa.com/en/products-and-partnerships/surgical-procedures/regional-anesthesia-and-acute-pain-management/nrfit-connectors.html

About B. Braun

