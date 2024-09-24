B. Braun Medical Receives FDA Clearance for Introcan Safety® 2 Deep Access IV Catheter

The new longer-length IV catheter, designed to increase catheter dwell time, offers fully automatic, passive needlestick protection and multi-access blood control

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance for the Introcan Safety® 2 Deep Access IV Catheter, the newest addition to the Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter portfolio.

The Introcan Safety 2 Deep Access IV Catheter merges the trusted technologies of the original Introcan Safety 2 Multi-Access and Introcan Safety Deep Access Catheters, offering clinicians an advanced solution that combines the strengths of both devices. This innovative catheter provides fully automatic passive safety needlestick protection and multi-access blood control in longer lengths and is designed to access deeper veins in patients with difficult vascular access and to achieve longer dwell times.

The Introcan Safety Deep Access IV Catheter has been shown to significantly increase PIVC dwell times to approximately 5.7 days1 — compared to 3.8 days for standard long PIVCs — to help reduce PIVC restarts and help reduce escalation to more costly, invasive devices such as peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC). The multi-access blood control hub in the Introcan Safety 2 Deep Access PIVC is designed to minimize blood exposure and reduce the need for cleanup of blood throughout IV therapy, and there is no need to occlude the vessel during insertion or any time the hub is accessed.

"We are excited to broaden our Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter portfolio, allowing our customers to benefit from passive safety and blood exposure protection with deep access technology," said Chad Laity, Director of Marketing, Vascular Access, IV Systems and Securement. "By offering a reliable solution for challenging cases, we aim to help improve patient outcomes and reduce the need for more complex procedures."

Join B. Braun at AVA

The B. Braun team will be exhibiting at the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Scientific Meeting in Denver, Colorado from September 28-30. Attendees can visit booth #503 to learn more about the Introcan Safety 2 Deep Access IV Catheter and how this new solution can fit seamlessly into current workflows.

Supporting B. Braun's Peripheral Advantage® Program

The launch of the Introcan Safety® 2 Deep Access IV Catheter aligns with B. Braun's Peripheral Advantage Program, which is designed to optimize clinical skills, enhance product performance, improve clinical outcomes and elevate the overall patient experience with peripheral IV care in hospitals.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

1 Bahl A, Hijazi M, Chen NW, Lachapelle-Clavette L, Price J. Ultralong versus standard long peripheral intravenous catheters: a randomized controlled trial of ultrasound-guided catheter survival. Ann Emerg Med. 2020;76(2):134-142. doi:10.1016/j.annemergmed.2019.11.013

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.