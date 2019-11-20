B. Braun Modernizes Legal, Procurement Operations With Apttus' Industry-leading Contract Lifecycle Management Solution

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apttus, the Middle Office leader, announced that B. Braun, a leader in medical products and services in the healthcare industry, has implemented Apttus Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) to accelerate procurement processes across their global enterprise.

With an initial focus on procurement contracts, followed closely by their sales contracts, B. Braun is rolling out Apttus CLM across its enterprise, starting in Germany. The rollout will continue throughout Europe and then on to Asia and Latin America.

B. Braun was impressed with Apttus' deep technical understanding of their needs as well as the seamless integration of CLM with its front-office CRM and back-office ERP systems.

"The possibility to use wizards to configure the system ourselves allows us to react and act fast and makes Apttus CLM more flexible," said Volker Daum, General Counsel B. Braun Group.

"B. Braun is digitally transforming its procurement and legal operations by automating and optimizing traditionally manual processes," Regional Vice President of Sales Michael Sauter said. "Apttus created, moved, and continues to lead the CLM market. Our cutting-edge solution will enable B. Braun to modernize key parts of its enterprise operations and position itself to succeed in the digital economy."

With a powerful back end enhanced by the Salesforce Lightning user interface, B. Braun will streamline its workflow and enhance its operational execution by way of speeding procurement. B. Braun expects its procurement departments to go live across Europe by December.

