B. Braun Receives FDA Clearance for AQUAbase® nX Reverse Osmosis System

B. Braun Medical Inc.

18 Sep, 2023, 10:02 ET

A Customizable Dialysis Solution that Disinfects without Chemicals

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, announced today it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AQUAbase nX Reverse Osmosis System.

The AQUAbase nX is a single-stage reverse osmosis device providing high-quality water for dialysis patients without the use of chemicals. Through its unique design, AQUAbase nX has up to a 75% raw water conversion rate that may conserve water usage and reduce costs of power, pre-treatment and maintenance of equipment.1

"We are excited to broaden our portfolio of high-quality hemodialysis products with the AQUAbase nX," said Jonathan Stapley, Senior Director of Marketing, Active Devices. "We now have a compact solution for smaller facilities that has heat disinfection to reduce the need for chemicals."

The system's full stainless steel piping is designed to achieve the lowest possible dead space in the main ring, which may prevent microbial contamination. With systems ranging in capacity from 250 L/h to 750 L/h, AQUAbase nX is a compact and customizable solution for hospitals, dialysis centers or skilled nursing facilities that have anywhere from five to 18 chairs for dialysis patients. The system's seven-inch touchscreen display provides direct access to relevant settings and an up-to-date status bar.

For more information on our full line of hemodialysis systems, continuous renal replacement therapy and water treatment systems, visit our website at www.bbraunusa.com.

About B. Braun 

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

1 B. Braun Data on File – Water Conversion Testing

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.

