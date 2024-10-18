B. Braun Takes Steps to Secure the Supply of Critical IV Fluids in the US

Company worked with federal government to protect finished products in Florida and ramps up production at three manufacturing sites

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, provided an update today on the company's efforts to secure supplies of critical IV fluids in response to Hurricane Milton and damage caused by Hurricane Helene to a large IV fluids manufacturing plant in North Carolina.

B. Braun's IV solutions manufacturing plant and distribution center in Daytona Beach, Florida were not seriously impacted by Hurricane Milton and resumed operations as planned on October 11. To safeguard the supply of finished products from the distribution center, B. Braun worked closely with the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to leverage their resources to move 60 truckloads containing 70,000 cases of IV solutions to a secure facility north of Florida. The entire operation was completed on Tuesday, October 8. Now that the storm has passed, the product is being returned to B. Braun's distribution site in Daytona Beach.

Steps being taken by B. Braun to increase the supply of IV fluids and medical devices needed for patient care include:

Ramping up production at B. Braun's IV fluids manufacturing facilities in Irvine, CA and Daytona Beach, FL. In the coming weeks, production levels at those facilities are expected to increase by 20 percent.

and In the coming weeks, production levels at those facilities are expected to increase by 20 percent. Increasing production of tubing, valves, connectors and other devices needed for infusion therapy at B. Braun's manufacturing plant in Allentown, PA. The increase will boost the annual number of IV sets B. Braun delivers to healthcare providers by more than 30 million.

In addition, B. Braun is encouraging all healthcare providers across the country to conserve IV fluids using the newly updated ASHP suggestions for managing IV fluid shortages and is working with federal government officials to identify and authorize the use of IV fluids from B. Braun facilities outside the U.S.

"I want to thank the officials at ASPR and other federal agencies who have been working with us day and night to address this situation and also all of our employees who are demonstrating their commitment to patient care by their tireless efforts to increase the supply of these vital products," said Rob Albert, Chief Executive Officer, B. Braun of America. "Events like these are why B. Braun invested well over $1 billion in the last five years to increase our capacity to supply these critical healthcare products from facilities on both coasts. We will continue to do everything we can, working closely with government agencies, industry partners and other stakeholders, to help ensure that providers and patients get the infusion therapy products they need," Albert concluded.

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

