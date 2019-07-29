NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B-Cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027



Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) refers to a group of cancers that develop in the lymphatic system.In NHL, the patient's immune system is affected by the uncontrollable growth of malignant white blood cells, resulting in the body's inability to fight infections and other diseases.



NHL accounts for 90% of all malignant lymphomas.NHL is one of the most prevalent hematologic cancers in adults and is more commonly diagnosed in developed countries.



B-cell lymphomas are the most common form of NHL diagnosed in developed countries, making up approximately 80-85% of NHL cases in the US.



The burden of diagnosed B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) is expected to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.87% from around 154,000 cases in 2017 to 183,000 cases in 2027 in the seven major markets (The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan). In the 7MM, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) was the most common subtype of B-cell NHL, followed by follicular lymphoma (FL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).



DLBCL is the most common subtype of B-cell NHL. This is important as it is the more aggressive form of cancer with poor prognosis and the risk of mortality from DLBCL will increase in the elderly population with other co-existing diseases and conditions; making it an important patient population to focus on.



In the 7MM, the majority of diagnosed incident cases of DLBCL were in stage IV and the fewest were in stage III in 2017.It is worrying that most cases of DLBCL were diagnosed in the advanced stages as survival will be poor and patients would have required aggressive therapy to get the cancer under control.



There is a need for diagnostic tools to detect aggressive cancer such as DLBCL at earlier stages and treatment priorities should also be aligned to address the aggressive form of cancer.



The latest report, "B-Cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027", provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends B-Cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).



This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in ages 18 years and older across the 7MM: diagnosed incident cases of B-cell NHL; diagnosed prevalent cases of B-cell NHL; and diagnosed incident and prevalent cases of B-cell NHL types such as Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Follicular Lymphoma (FL), Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL), and Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) in these markets.Additionally, diagnosed incident cases of DLBCL, FL, MZL, and MCL are segmented according to Ann Arbor staging (stage I -IV).



Diagnosed incident cases of FL based on grade (Grades 1-3) is also provided in this report.



Scope

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



