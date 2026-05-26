B Corp Certified IKOO GLASS Pioneers Better Global Kitchen Lifestyles with Top 7 iF Design Ranking

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, IKOO GLASS (Shijiazhuang Far East Import & Export Trading Co., Ltd.), a member of the World Design Organization (WDO),shared its latest global updates. Powered by robust R&D and design capabilities, the company is accelerating its transition from a traditional kitchenware manufacturer to a global lifestyle leader.

In the iF Design Ranking (2022–2026), IKOO GLASS surged to #1 in China and Top 7 globally in Kitchenware. This leap reflects the team's precise grasp of market trends and deep insights into user pain points. Today, innovative design is the core DNA of IKOO's global client services. Delivering over 100 innovative solutions annually, the R&D team directly helps clients shorten development cycles, seize market opportunities, and stay ahead of industry trends.

Technologically, IKOO's smart vacuum preservation has pushed limits from -5PSI to -8PSI. By addressing core demands like one-touch opening, superior leak-proofing, and multi-functional adaptability, its self-developed innovative lids have built a robust 695-patent matrix. This comprehensive IP protection gives clients' products an irreplaceable, differentiated competitive edge.

In manufacturing, IKOO deeply integrates large-scale global heat-resistant glass production with mainstream Chinese supply chains, bolstered by proactive investments in overseas warehouses. This strong domestic-international synergy guarantees stable, high-quality delivery. Backed by eight major international certifications, including ISO9001 and FDA, IKOO's products reach over 80 countries. Notably, its North American export share leads the industry, successfully serving over 30 Fortune 500 retail giants like Walmart and Costco.

Amid increasingly stringent ESG requirements in international trade, IKOO GLASS achieved B Corp certification following a rigorous, comprehensive assessment. This objective international standard significantly enhances the company's ability to navigate the complex factory audits of global giants. It substantially mitigates supply chain compliance risks, laying a solid foundation for long-term mutual trust in cross-border partnerships.

About IKOO GLASS

IKOO GLASS is a leading provider of innovative kitchen and lifestyle solutions. Founded in 2008, the company specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of eco-friendly high borosilicate glassware. The company remains committed to making kitchen and home living better and more convenient through excellence in design and innovation, continuously empowering global partners to enhance their market competitiveness.

Discover our award-winning designs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ikooglass.com/

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ikoo-glass/posts/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ikooglassware/

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ikooglass

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ikooglass

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ikooglass8335

Email: [email protected]

Whatsapp: 8618533220859

Landline: 0086-311-83829793

SOURCE IKOO GLASS