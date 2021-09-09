B dot Medical Successfully Develops Compact Scanning Magnet for Proton Cancer Therapy System

TOKYO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B dot Medical Inc. has conducted an energization test of the scanning magnet, which is designed and manufactured at its factory, for a compact proton cancer therapy system under development, and confirmed the generation of a magnetic field. That means a major step forward in the realization of high-speed scanning irradiation and respiratory-gated irradiation on a proton cancer therapy system.

In recent years, the scanning irradiation method has been commonly used in proton therapy. The method in which a narrow proton beam is scanned according to the shape of tumors can minimize damage to normal tissues and organs around the tumor. In addition, it is required for high-speed and accurate scanning to irradiate tumors that move with breathing (e.g. lung, liver).

B dot Medical has completed the manufacture of a compact, high-speed scanning magnet that is the first of its kind in proton therapy. Conventional systems require two magnets and a long distance to scan the beam in horizontal and vertical directions to the tumor, but this magnet can scan in both directions, and the distance from the irradiation system to the irradiation position has been successfully reduced to about one-third that of the conventional one. The scanning magnet, which has been drastically downsized, has the same or higher level of capability to scan at high speed than conventional ones, and can also be used for respiratory-gated irradiation, which can irradiate tumors that move with breathing.

The next step will be a proton beam test with a combination of a superconducting magnet (*), which is already developed, to apply for PMD Act (Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act). To provide advanced cancer treatment to more patients, B dot Medical will accelerate the development of proton therapy systems.

(*) Press release on June 25, 2021

- "B dot Medical Successfully Develops Compact Bending Magnet for Proton Beam Using Superconducting Technology"

- https://bdotmed.co.jp/en/news/20210625/

About B dot Medical Inc.

B dot Medical Inc. is a start-up that originated at the National Institute of Radiological Sciences (NIRS) and is developing an "ultra-compact proton cancer therapy system" by utilizing the advanced technology and experience cultivated at NIRS. Its developing system is significantly smaller and less expensive than conventional systems and can be installed or replaced in existing X-ray treatment rooms. To promote the spread of proton therapy, B dot Medical is developing the device receiving national grants (i.e. from the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED)).

Company information

Name: B dot Medical Inc.

Address: 5-10-10 Harue-cho, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo 134-0003 JAPAN

Representative: Takuji Furukawa, President and CEO

Foundation: March 1, 2017

Business activity:

1) Consulting support of particle therapy

2) Proton therapy system (under development)

URL: https://bdotmed.co.jp/en/

