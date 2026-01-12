B-FLEXION Life Sciences to Acquire Remaining 57% Interest in Radius Health

Transaction follows three years of accelerated growth and successful operations under B‑FLEXION and Patient Square's ownership.

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Health ("Radius" or "the Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bone health and related therapeutic areas, including through its lead product TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, announced today that B‑FLEXION Life Sciences has agreed to purchase shares of the Company currently held by affiliates of Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square") and Webster Equity Partners. B‑FLEXION and Patient Square acquired Radius in August 2022 in a take‑private transaction.

"Over the past three years, Radius has undergone a significant transformation, sharpening our focus on commercialization and delivering sustained growth," said Scott Briggs, Chief Executive Officer of Radius Health. "We are grateful for the support our partners have provided, which has enabled us to deliver TYMLOS® to an increasing number of patients living with osteoporosis."

"We are extremely proud of the momentum of what has become a strong, profitable business within our portfolio," said Nithya Desikan, Operating Partner at B-FLEXION Life Sciences and Member of the Board at Radius. "The team has built incredible commercial capabilities, and we look forward to continuing the success of TYMLOS® as it provides meaningful impact to the patients and families we serve."

"We are proud of the transformation achieved at Radius over the past three years by Scott and his team expanding the impact of an important medicine," said Jim Momtazee, Managing Partner of Patient Square. "With our initial investment thesis playing out as expected and with a bright future ahead, it is a good time to deliver returns for our investors and consolidate ownership of the Company for its next stage of growth."

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to Radius.

About Radius

Radius is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the future for underserved, global patient populations in bone health and related areas. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, a parathyroid hormone related peptide, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women and men with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture (defined as a history of osteoporotic fracture or multiple risk factors for fracture) or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy. For additional information, please visit www.TYMLOS.com.

About B-FLEXION Life Sciences

B-FLEXION Life Sciences is an investment manager and part of the wider B-FLEXION group, the private, entrepreneurial investment firm that has offices across Europe and the United States and which seeds, acquires and builds investment partnerships across a number of focused fields. Through B-FLEXION Life Sciences it also makes principal investments in operating businesses across biotech, therapeutics, diagnostics, physician practice management, and more. It is an active owner, applying the experience and skills of its investment and operations team to work closely with management at its portfolio companies with the shared goals of bringing safe and effective treatments to market while also moving towards and through key value inflection points.

www.bflexion.com

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital is a dedicated health care investment firm with over $15 billion in assets under management. The firm aims to achieve strong investment returns by partnering with growth-oriented companies and top-tier management teams whose products, services, and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships, and a partnership approach to make investments in companies that will grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world. For more information, visit www.patientsquarecapital.com.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our investors, portfolio companies and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to deliver superior returns to our partners through the investment in and development of purpose driven patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best of class clinical care and service to their patients. https://websterequitypartners.com/

Media

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Radius Health