B Generous to Match all Donations Made through its New Donate Now, Pay Later Platform until End of Year

Fintech for good startup supports nonprofit partners by doubling grants made during "giving season"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B Generous, a FinTech for good company offering the first of its kind Donate Now, Pay Later™ (DNPL) platform, today announced that it will be matching all donations raised on Donate Now, Pay Later through the rest of 2022.1

Donate Now, Pay Later allows donors to make a charitable donation to a nonprofit without paying any money out of pocket at the point of donation, but the nonprofit receives the full donation immediately, and the donor gets their full tax deduction right away. The donor then pays the donation over three, six or nine months without any fees or costs.

Founded on a mission to empower nonprofits and donors to achieve more together, B Generous has created this grant matching campaign to help charities double the impact of all donations received during the next three months and further scale their mission.

Nonprofit organizations receive 21% of their donations in December. B Generous' campaign to double grants throughout the last quarter of the year, when almost half of charitable donations are typically made, will significantly increase their impact long-term for these organizations. What's more, with many charities facing cash flow and liquidity challenges, this influx will help sustain them into 2023.

"We're thrilled to be able to help so many nonprofit organizations achieve more and scale their mission during their most pivotal time of the year," explains Dominic Kalms, Founder and CEO of B Generous. "Americans are incredibly generous, but due to financial constraints, are often not able to donate until the last few days of the year. B Generous' Donate, Now Pay Later tool was created to not only increase average donation values, but alleviate liquidity challenges by allowing donors to give when it's best for them at no cost. We now want to capitalize on America's most generous season by helping those donations go further with our matching grant campaign."

Today 45% of nonprofits point to online campaigns as their most important fundraising activity. Nonprofits can add the Donate Now, Pay Later button to their website, email and social media campaigns or wherever they fundraise with a seamless integration requiring no in-house technology team and no integration or subscription fees. The whole process takes about one hour and charities that use Donate Now, Pay Later may receive up to 60%+ higher donations from donors.

For donors, the Donate Now, Pay Later option simply appears like familiar existing monthly giving options, making adoption effortless and frictionless. Donors can finance donations for as little as $75 and up to $50,000 for up to nine months, while paying no interest, transaction or late fees, and receiving their tax receipt immediately – and most importantly the nonprofit gets all the money upfront.

For nonprofit organizations wishing to work with B Generous, learn more at:

https://bgenerous.com/nonprofit/

About B Generous

B Generous uses financial technology for good to allow donors to Donate Now, Pay Later™, giving people the financial freedom to donate to nonprofits. Donors are able to finance donations to their favorite nonprofits, interest free, and while the organization receives the donation immediately, the donors pay over 3, 6, or 9 months. Point of Donation Loans are the first ever Philanthropic Credit Product, increasing average donation values for nonprofits significantly. B Generous is led by a team of nonprofit executives, philanthropists, fundraisers, and technologists, with Board members and Investors from PayPal, FICO, Affirm, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, WebBank, Blackbaud, United Way Worldwide, Give.org, UNICEF, ASPCA, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Susan G. Komen, and many more. B Generous is backed by some of the most notable VC and Angel investors in the FinTech world and has raised almost $10M to date in venture funding. B Generous is also a member of Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program for the 2022 cohort. To learn more, visit: https://bgenerous.com/.









1 certain restrictions apply. Please contact [email protected] or [email protected] to learn more about this matching campaign offer

SOURCE B Generous