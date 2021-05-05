B-glowing Appoints Industry Leader Dawn Francisco As CEO

Founded in 2004 by Lisa King, b-glowing is one of the only online pure play e-tailers with the infrastructure to support multi-tiered brand distribution strategies and has remained a coveted platform for emerging indie brands to partner with for launch. With plans to double brand investments in 2021, b-glowing will focus on adding BIPOC, sustainable, and gender bending brands that will exist alongside iconic luxury brands including SK-II, RéVive, and Augustinus Bader.

"After 16 years of building b-glowing in an organic way, we decided we were ready for a serious strategic change and to make a significant investment in bringing b-glowing.com to a much bigger audience. We also knew that if we were going to make that investment, we would want to create a seismic shift in how beauty etail is experienced by the consumer. We didn't want to invest in becoming "another beauty dot com". We wanted to build something truly different," says King. "As an existing Board Member, Dawn had valuable insight on our strategic goals. It was more than obvious that she was the person to make it happen and to lead our team into the next chapter -- our biggest yet! Her strategic insights, branding experience, digital marketing experience and strong leadership pairs extremely well with my own creative, branding and strategic thinking."

Francisco joined the b-glowing team as a board member in October 2020. Dawn's key to success is her passion for technology combined with her vast experience in digital beauty marketing. She serves as advisory board member for subscription technology platform Narrativ, helping to expand client relationships and provide strategic brand advice. Previously, Francisco held the position of VP for Dermstore where she rebranded the company and restructured their performance marketing strategy. As a former VP for Estée Lauder brands, she understands partnerships through both the lens of a retailer and the eyes of the brand. In her new role, Francisco will work closely with King, helping fuel brand growth plans for b-glowing leveraging performance marketing and multi-tiered initiatives focused on consumer desires.

King added, "Over the years b-glowing has created strategies years before our competitors did, but we did not have the financial resources to sustain it nor share it with a broader audience. b-glowing is at the point in its lifecycle to embrace the future head on! We are "all in" with this new chapter and so thrilled to have Dawn take the lead on making it a reality."

Curating Luxury Beauty Since 2004. b-glowing.com features more than 100 brands and has been recognized industry wide for its extraordinary collection of hard-to-find niche beauty products alongside some of the world's most coveted beauty brands. The company's success is due in part to Lisa King's discriminating buying taste and ability to discover progressive brands for her loyal customers. The b-glowing.com shopping experience includes large product images, easy search and navigation, brand exclusives, worldwide shipping, free domestic shipping on orders $75+, multiple payment methods (including ApplePay, After Pay, Shopify Pay and Amazon Pay), hassle-free returns, three free luxury samples with each order and generous gifts with purchase. For additional information, please visit b-glowing.com or follow b-glowing.com on Instagram + Facebook.

