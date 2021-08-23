B-Glowing Experiences Rapid Sales Growth In Second Quarter Of 2021

On the heels of appointing industry leader Dawn Francisco as CEO earlier this year, b-glowing successfully launched sustainable luxury haircare brand R+Co Bleu and iconic beauty brand Augustinus Bader, which accelerated to a top 10 best-seller on the platform. The e-tailer has also experienced success from beloved consumer brands, including Oribe, Sunday Riley, and Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare.

"It's only been two months and we are beyond excited with the explosive growth we've already seen under Dawn's leadership," says Lisa King, Founder of b-glowing. "In addition to the growth, we've been redefining our brand strategy and are starting to put that into place. With recent transactions in the pure play beauty space we see an opportunity to offer a unique point of differentiation in beauty retail. Our consumer's behavior has made it loud and clear that they want it to be luxury. We are excited to double down in the luxury category and offer the market a more relevant version of what luxury really means to the consumer today."

As b-glowing continues to expand its portfolio with luxury skincare, focus steadily remains on BIPOC, sustainable, and gender bending brands with three new Black-owned brand launches later this year – BeautyStat, Bouclème, and AJ Crimson Beauty. Also on the horizon for the pure play e-tailer is its first foray into the professional skincare category with the launch aesthetic product line SkinMedica.

To support the company's vision for strategic growth, b-glowing has appointed four new, seasoned professionals to its team: David Van Gorp as Vice President of E-Commerce, Josh Lane as Vice President of Performance Advertising, Ashley Quincey as Director of Merchandising, and Cassidy Hill as Merchandising Coordinator.

Curating Luxury Beauty Since 2004. b-glowing.com features more than 100 brands and has been recognized industry wide for its extraordinary collection of hard-to-find niche beauty products alongside some of the world's most coveted beauty brands. The company's success is due in part to Lisa King's discriminating buying taste and ability to discover progressive brands for her loyal customers. The b-glowing.com shopping experience includes large product images, easy search and navigation, brand exclusives, worldwide shipping, free domestic shipping on orders $75+, multiple payment methods (including ApplePay, After Pay, Shopify Pay and Amazon Pay), hassle-free returns, three free luxury samples with each order and generous gifts with purchase. For additional information, please visit b-glowing.com or follow b-glowing.com on Instagram + Facebook.

