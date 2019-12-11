B GREAT launches national brand to deliver a higher standard of excellence in CBD

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing B GREAT, an inclusive line of full-spectrum hemp balms, lotions, tinctures, and shots that elevate the quality and effectiveness of cannabidiol (CBD) to a naturally higher standard.

While it may seem that nearly everywhere a consumer turns a new CBD product has launched, B GREAT was concepted and created specifically with a more discerning consumer in mind. B GREAT is devoted to delivering a higher standard of excellence for its products. We feature a "5-Star" seal that confirms every product uses full-spectrum, whole hemp; is created in an FDA-registered facility that is GMP-compliant; is made in the U.S.; is non-GMO; and is third-party tested.

Founded by veteran business executive Barbara Goodstein, B GREAT was developed to satisfy the need for a top quality, transparent product. "I started B GREAT because of the amazing therapeutic benefits of CBD, but I didn't want to be just another CBD company. Consumers deserve a product that uses the highest quality ingredients, helps ease the everyday stresses of life and promotes a greater sense of well-being," Goodstein says. "I wanted to create a company that would deliver a safe, predictable, well-tested product line produced in an immaculate, clean environment."

A seasoned executive in the cannabis space with experience having served on the board of directors for KushCo Holdings, Goodstein tapped into her vast network of formulators, suppliers, distributors, and marketing executives to create B GREAT.

"I want every consumer to have the same confidence entering this evolving space as I do. I spent months doing research and developing a supply chain that offers consumers full transparency and traceability into the products they are purchasing – a first in the industry."

The core set of B GREAT products include:

Hemp Lotion and Balm

Hemp Oil

Beverage Shots - Relax and Focus

Lip Balm

Soft Gel Capsules

Antioxidant Cream

Relief and Recovery Cream

Hemp After Shave

All of the products are packaged in titanium to ensure the efficacy of the hemp-based, full-spectrum CBD. Additionally, B GREAT is committed to sustainable manufacturing practices, and all of its packaging is fully recyclable.

B GREAT's products will initially be available for purchase through the brand's e-commerce portal at bgreat.com. The Company has imminent plans to expands its business across multiple channels including traditional retail and direct-to-consumer in the coming months.

About Barbara Goodstein

Barbara Goodstein is a highly respected executive and strategic leader who has delivered major brands, new products/services, and hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and profits in the financial and technology segments. Barbara was named one of the Top 25 Women in Finance (US Banker's Most Powerful Women Annual Ranking) and is a member of C200. She has participated in Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit starting in 2005. Barbara serves on the board of directors for KushCo Holdings, a leading provider of packaging, supplies, accessories, and branding solutions for the regulated cannabis industry, and is on the board of Manning and Napier, an asset management company. Barbara also serves on the advisory board of FOX (Family Office Exchange), the premier global member network for enterprise families.

About B GREAT

B GREAT offers full-spectrum hemp products that promote better overall health and wellbeing for discerning consumers with an active lifestyle. Made in the U.S. and independently tested, B GREATs suite of products includes tinctures, capsules, shots, and skincare. With a commitment to educating consumers on the benefits and applications of CBD products, B GREAT delivers the highest standard of excellence and quality. B GREAT is currently distributed through its e-commerce portal. For more information, please visit https://www.bgreat.com/

