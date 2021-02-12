B-I-N-G-O! S.Pellegrino Teams up with Tan France to Unveil a New Dining Challenge to Support Restaurants

Tan France, a natural-born host and food-lover himself, is excited to join S.Pellegrino to support the restaurant industry through some of the coldest, toughest months of the year, while inspiring others to do the same.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I love dining out. This past year, I've turned to taking out to enjoy my favorite restaurants while hanging in at home, which is why I'm thrilled to be hosting S.Pellegrino's Restaurant BINGO," said Tan France, Netflix's Queer Eye star and fashion designer. "Together, we're giving our fellow food fans yet another reason to order from and support neighborhood eateries through these chilly winter weeks, at a time when they need our help more than ever."

Over the next four weeks, France will unveil a new Restaurant BINGO board theme via Instagram (@tanfrance) with food-related challenges at the beginning of each week. Themes include "Around the World" and "Food Love," and square challenges will range from "Cake Just Because" to "Sushi & Pizza on the Same Day." Consumers can claim a square on the weekly board by posting a photo of their order that matches the challenge on that square using #SupportRestaurants, #Promotion and tagging @sanpellegrino_us.

This isn't your standard BINGO — no 5 across needed — just fun challenges defined in each square for food lovers to pursue. Consumers will have one week to capture photos for the various BINGO squares. Up to five of those posts will trigger a $1 contribution from S.Pellegrino to the James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Investment Fund for Black and Indigenous Americans, up to a total of $50,000 over the course of the four weeks. The fund provides grants to businesses in the food and beverage industry that are majority-owned by Black or Indigenous Individuals.

"During these challenging times for the culinary community, S.Pellegrino remains committed to supporting the restaurant industry and finding creative ways to encourage diners to do the same," said Sara Mayer, Senior Marketing Manager for S.Pellegrino. "We're thrilled to offer a fun way to safely enjoy a restaurant experience, while also supporting our longtime partner, the James Beard Foundation, and their Food and Beverage Investment Fund for Black and Indigenous Americans."

For more information and to support restaurants by playing Restaurant BINGO with Tan France and S.Pellegrino, follow S.Pellegrino on Instagram @sanpellegrino_us and hashtag #SupportRestaurants.

About S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a premium sparkling mineral water that flows naturally from a thermal spring in San Pellegrino Terme, near Bergamo (Lombardia). S.Pellegrino has unique balance of effervescence and rich minerality which cleanse the palate and amplify subtle flavors, making it the perfect complement to fine food and wines. Its clean, refreshing taste has distinguished S.Pellegrino as a preferred sparkling water by leaders of the global culinary community.

S.Pellegrino is a proud supporter of premier culinary programs, such as The James Beard Foundation, World's 50 Best Restaurants, The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and S.Pellegrino Young Chef. For more information, visit www.sanpellegrino.com or www.finedininglovers.com.

About the James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Investment Fund

The James Beard Foundation is committed to giving chefs a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. In acknowledgement of the immeasurable contribution that the Black and Indigenous communities have made to the modern American foodscape, the Foundation has launched the James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Investment Fund for Black and Indigenous Americans. The Foundation's new investment fund will provide $15,000 grants to diverse food and beverage businesses that are majority-owned by Black or Indigenous individuals, across six regions nationally. For more information, visit www.jamesbeard.org/investment-fund.

S.Pellegrino's Restaurant BINGO Official Rules

Donations open to legal U.S. residents 18+. Promotion ends 11:59pm ET 4/11/21. For full terms, go to the Bio section of @sanpellegrino_us Instagram page or visit https://www.sanpellegrino.com/us/en/restaurant-bingo.

