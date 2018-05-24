B on Canal Hotel in New Orleans is Now Open & Has Exciting Plans for 2018

NEW ORLEANS, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- B on Canal, a boutique hotel in New Orleans, La., is now open following an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation. Located at 1300 Canal Street, this 1930s building is situated in the bustling central business and theater district, near Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Tulane Medical Center, the Bio District, and within walking distance to the French Quarter. Guests can enjoy the close proximity to the many restaurants, festivals, Mardi Gras celebrations, parades, and museums the Big Easy is renowned for.

"It is a great time to be opening in New Orleans and having a presence in the center of it all has us very enthusiastic to introduce the B brand to the city," explains General Manager, Bruce Perone. "B on Canal evokes the charm of the city and provides guests with a unique food and beverage experience, offering a modern take on history that will leave a lasting impression."

B on Canal pays homage to the city's history which can be seen in the property's design and ornate details. The handsomely appointed lobby is reminiscent of a modern-day French boutique from its built-in Roman arches and gold-brushed elevator doors with original medallions, to the black and white custom marble floor, statement chandelier and chrome and crystal light fixtures throughout. ID & Design International, thoughtfully considered each element to embrace hues of rich purple and gray, with suede and velvet textures and delicate baroque patterns. As a nod to the hotel's location, black and white illustrations representative of the Renaissance period mixed with elegant Mardi Gras masks adorn the walls and hallways, appealing to travelers' desires to be immersed in the destination.

The 15-story building houses 155 well-appointed guestrooms and suites ranging in size from 231 to 863 square feet. Each guestroom comes equipped with designer furnishings, combining comfort and simplicity with an elegant flair. B Hotels & Resorts® Blissful Bed®, 55" HD LED interactive flat-screen televisions, AVEDA spa amenities, and a coffee maker complete the in-room experience. Other B Signature Elements include a B Active® fitness center; a B Indulged® Spa Suite which offers a variety of pampering services; Monscierge®, a digital touchscreen concierge and destination guide (also available via a mobile app,) and complimentary FreeB™ Wi-Fi is available throughout the public space and the guestrooms.

Meeting and event attendees are also well-served at B on Canal, with more than 1,750 square feet, properly equipped for business or social gatherings and weddings. The ballroom and meeting rooms are dressed in rich drapery with tie back curtains and sheers, buffet cabinets with granite counter tops and mid-century wall sconces, all under an embossed metal ceiling. Positioned at the corner of Canal Street and Saratoga Street, the ballroom has grand views of the theater district located just outside of its windows. Whatever the occasion, audio/visual specialists, catering and wedding professionals, and an attentive service team are available to ensure every moment is a memorable one.

As part of this all-encompassing renovation, B on Canal opens Madam's Modern Kitchen + Bar, a refined casual concept is located on the property, with dining room and bar seating as well as private dining room. Invoking the feelings of a bygone era, guests are immersed in a sensual culinary affair via a curated menu of multi-cultural favorites to suit any size appetite. A highlight to the experience is the option to handpick from the raw bar prominently featuring oyster from local Area 14 and St. Bernard Parish, among other daily seafood specials. Inspired by the surrounding neighborhood's rich past, known as the Storyville era, Madam's namesake was derived from the restaurant's location on Canal Street. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as a fabulous weekend brunch and other special nightly events, creating the ultimate destination for locals as well.

B on Canal offers special rates for Birthday, AAA, AARP, Military/Government as well as seasonal offers with rates starting at $180 per night.

