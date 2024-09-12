B-Real of Cypress Hill to Headline Psychedelic Awakening Conference 2024

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Psychedelic Institute of Los Angeles is excited to announce that B-Real, the iconic lead rapper of Cypress Hill and a renowned advocate for cannabis and psychedelics, will be the keynote speaker at the 3rd Annual Awakening Conference 2024. B-Real, a visionary thought leader, will share his personal journey and insights on the healing potential of cannabis and psychedelics, continuing his advocacy for alternative medicines and consciousness-expanding practices.

Psychedelic Awakening 2024: A Global Hub for Plant Medicine & Healing

Awakening 2024 promises to be an extraordinary event, offering a unique opportunity to engage with 47 of the world's foremost researchers, healers, shamans, activists, legal experts, and entrepreneurs working at the forefront of psychedelics and plant medicine.

Topics will explore the immense potential of psychedelic medicine to address trauma, addiction, depression, and anxiety, while also highlighting advancements in clinical research, regulatory approval, and therapeutic access. Additionally, pre-conference workshops will provide deep dives into legal plant medicine practices, offering valuable insights for both newcomers and professionals in the field.

A Vibrant Celebration of Psychedelic Culture

In addition to the thought-provoking talks, participants will enjoy live musical performances designed to enrich the immersive, transformative atmosphere of the conference. Awakening 2024 invites participants to expand their minds, connect, and learn from the leading voices shaping the future of psychedelics.

The Birth of Awakening: Rooted in a Psychedelic Legacy

Awakening 2024 was created to provide cutting-edge psychedelic education and support for individuals, professionals, and organizations seeking growth and healing. The event's roots trace back to 1967 when Paul Karasik, CEO of the Psychedelic Institute of Los Angeles, first embarked on his own psychedelic journey, recognizing the profound impact of these substances on personal and collective transformation. Today, the institute continues to foster education and community support, ensuring that the modern psychedelic renaissance flourishes in safe, informed, and meaningful ways.

Since its inception in 2022, The Psychedelic Institute of Los Angeles has been a trusted resource for education, events, and programs that help individuals and professionals grow personally and professionally.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.psychedelic-awakening.com, @psychedelicinstitutelosangeles.

