B. Riley Adds Compliance, Risk & Resilience Consulting Practice Led by Scott Corzine and Duane Lohn

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a leading provider of financial services and business advisory solutions, today announced the addition of a Compliance, Risk and Resilience practice to its financial consulting division, B. Riley Advisory Services. Scott Corzine and Duane Lohn join B. Riley Advisory Services to lead a team of experienced risk management practitioners who specialize in business continuity, cybersecurity risk management, crisis management, ERM, and operational resilience.

"The ability to quickly identify, mitigate and address risk is critically important to the longevity and success of every organization in the current business climate. This highly talented group provides significant capabilities to help clients not only assess risk but also strategically navigate challenges to improve resiliency," said Ian Ratner, Co-Chief Executive of B. Riley Advisory Services. "We are excited to welcome Scott and Duane to the team and look forward to introducing this group to B. Riley's clients and partners."

B. Riley's Compliance, Risk and Resilience practice serves public and private sector clients of all sizes and across all industries, from middle-market businesses to Fortune 500 multinational organizations and federal agencies. This experienced team enables clients to address disruption as a sustained operating condition and to navigate the risks and uncertainties that threaten their business. Corzine and Lohn both serve as trusted advisors to officers and board committees with oversight and fiduciary responsibility for their organizations' regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, crisis preparedness, and governance strategy.

"The addition of this enterprise risk management vertical complements B. Riley Financial's core strengths in operational management, transaction advisory, and financial consulting. We are pleased to welcome Scott and Duane to the firm as we continue to enhance the capabilities of our diversified platform," said Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial.

Scott Corzine joins B. Riley Advisory Services as a Senior Managing Director and Compliance, Risk and Resilience practice co-leader. He brings extensive experience in operational risk and resilience, specializing in cybersecurity compliance, assessments, strategy, and maturity. Prior to B. Riley, Corzine worked at Ankura Consulting Group and FTI Consulting, and as a managing member and co-founder of Risk Solutions International. He holds a BS from the University of North Carolina and an MBA from Pace University. Corzine recently relocated from New York and is currently based in Arlington, Virginia.

Duane Lohn joins as a Senior Managing Director and co-leader of B. Riley's Compliance, Risk and Resilience practice. Lohn has extensive experience advising clients in emergency and crisis planning, business and operational continuity management, disaster recovery, and enterprise risk management. He serves as an advisor to private, public, and education sector clients as part of their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives, and in support of their response to disruptions and crises. Lohn previously worked at Ankura Consulting Group, FTI Consulting, Marsh Risk Consulting, KPMG, and as a member and co-founder of Risk Solutions International. He holds a BSBA from the University of Phoenix. Lohn is based in both New York and Phoenix, Arizona.

To learn more about B. Riley's Compliance, Risk and Resilience practice, visit https://brileyfin.com/capabilities/advisory-services/compliance-risk-resilience.

About B. Riley Advisory Services

B. Riley Advisory Services is a leading provider of specialty financial consulting services and solutions to address complex business problems and board-level agenda items. B. Riley serves as a trusted advisor to lenders, law firms, private equity sponsors, and companies of all types on business challenges such as planning and executing a major acquisition or divestiture, pursuing a fraud investigation or corporate litigation, or managing through a business crisis or bankruptcy. The firm offers a unique mix of valuation and appraisal services including asset-based lending (ABL) valuations, restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, and transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews. B. Riley Advisory Services is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY).

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries which offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For the latest news and developments, follow B. Riley on Twitter @BRileyFinancial and LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.brileyfin.com.

B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information about B. Riley's affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com/platform.

