B. Riley Adds Experienced Consumer Investment Banker, Michael Devitt, as Managing Director

B. Riley Financial

13 Sep, 2023, 11:29 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a leading middle market investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY), today announced the addition of experienced consumer investment banker, Michael Devitt as a Managing Director based in the firm's Greenbrae, San Francisco office.

"Michael has been a trusted advisor to high growth consumer brands, marketplaces, and eCommerce platforms on innovative strategic and capital raising initiatives for over 17 years. He brings significant industry and transactional experience across consumer public and private companies, and his addition represents a major step in extending our best-in-class middle market investment banking platform," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities.

Devitt has led transactions for a number of high-profile public and private brands across the consumer sector. His vast investment banking experience spans domestic and cross-border M&A, IPOs, follow-ons, SPAC combinations, investment grade and high-yield debt, in addition to private capital markets.

He most recently led coverage of the omnichannel, direct-to-consumer, and marketplace business sectors as a Managing Director with TD Cowen. Previously, Devitt helped lead west coast Retail and eCommerce vertical coverage as part of the retail investment banking group at Credit Suisse Securities where he was based in their London, New York, and San Francisco offices.

"B. Riley's rapid growth in recent years shares many similarities with that of my high growth clients. I could not be more thrilled to join this established yet innovative and disruptive platform.  I look forward to collaborating with my new teammates and contributing to the firm's continued success," commented Devitt.

Devitt earned his BS from Cornell University with a concentration in industrial and labor relations.

About B. Riley Securities
B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in small and middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research here. B. Riley Securities is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY).

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Media Contact
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial, Inc.
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

