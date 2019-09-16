B. Riley Adds Oilfield Services Veteran Jon Donnel as Managing Director with Great American Group Advisory & Valuation Services

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced that Jon Donnel has joined its Great American Group Advisory and Valuation Services, LLC subsidiary ("Great American") as Managing Director of Oilfield Services based in Houston, Texas. Mr. Donnel is an experienced advisor specializing in business valuation, investment appraisal and financial planning for companies and lenders across the oilfield services industry.

"Jon brings significant oil and gas industry experience to our firm and is a welcome addition to our growing energy services team," said Mike Marchlik, CEO, Great American Group Advisory & Valuation Services. "Our firm has built a stellar reputation in serving all business segments of the energy sector for over 40 years, from oilfield services to upstream to midstream to downstream. We look forward to Jon's contributions as we continue to broaden the complementary services we provide to our clients across the commodity and energy value chain."

Specializing in energy finance for more than 15 years, with an emphasis in the oilfield services sector, Mr. Donnel's expertise spans asset and equity valuation, investor relations, financial modeling and litigation support. He previously served as director of investor relations at Weatherford International plc, a large multinational oilfield services company, and as lead utilities and oilfield services equity research director at Scotia Howard Weil, an energy-sector focused investment bank. Earlier in his career, he served as a financial analyst with ConocoPhillips, an integrated global oil and gas company, and as a consultant with Houston-based accounting firm Compton & Wendler. He earned an MBA and a BA in Economics & Managerial Studies from Rice University.

"The complexity of today's capital markets environment requires technical financial skills and industry knowledge to not only assess, but also to preserve and maximize the value of assets across the energy complex," said Jon Donnel. "Our team draws on a rare combination of industry, banking, consulting and government experience to support our clients' evolving needs and I look forward to contributing to our oilfield services clients' future success."

Great American is a B. Riley Financial company which provides asset appraisal and valuation services. The firm is affiliated with Great American Group, LLC, a leading provider of asset disposition and liquidation services. The firm leverages its sector expertise to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional service firms in maximizing the value of their assets.

