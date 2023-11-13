B. Riley and Capital Recovery Group to Conduct a Series of Sales Across Multiple Locations on behalf of The AMES Companies

News provided by

B. Riley Financial

13 Nov, 2023, 16:00 ET

Complete Wood Mills Being Offered Intact with Real Estate;
Plant Machinery in Pennsylvania and Iowa to be Auctioned

Injection Molding, CNC, Stamping, Fabrication and Plant Support Among Assets to Be Sold

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial auction subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. ("B. Riley") (Nasdaq: RILY), together with Capital Recovery Group, LLC, today announced it will be offering complete wood mills for sale and conducting a series of public auctions in support of the previously announced expansion of the global sourcing strategy of The AMES Companies ("AMES"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF).

AMES is a manufacturer and global provider of high-quality branded consumer and professional products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. Wood mill operations at AMES locations in New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania are being offered intact with real estate.

Equipment from AMES wheelbarrow, shovel, and related manufacturing operations in Camp Hill and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Fairfield, Iowa will be offered through a series of global auctions.

Assets include complete sawmill operations, dowel turning and shaping equipment, injection molding machines, metal stamping presses and lines, late model CNC machinery, trailers, and forklifts in addition to a wide variety of general plant support assets and certain raw materials.

"This is a unique opportunity for manufacturers of all sizes to acquire both top tier equipment as well as operational sawmill facilities ready for production," said Paul Brown, Senior Vice President at B. Riley.

The auctions are slated to commence on December 12 and will extend into mid-2024. Additional information including the auction catalog and specific event dates will be announced and posted to the websites below.

B. Riley Wholesale & Industrial Solutions, LLC
B. Riley Wholesale & Industrial Solutions provides equipment management and capital recovery solutions to leaders in various industries. Solutions include auctions, private treaty, liquidation, valuations and a host of asset planning and recovery strategies to maximize return. For more information, visit https://brileyfin.com/capabilities/wholesale-and-industrial-solutions.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

About Capital Recovery Group, LLC (CRG)
The CRG Auction division brings generations of experience, refined sales methodologies, and multiple selling platforms to sell surplus or underperforming assets and deliver a maximum return to its clients. For more information, visit: https://crgllc.com/

Auction Inquiries
Paul Brown
B. Riley Wholesale & Industrial Solutions, LLC
[email protected]
(203) 313-8935

Media Contact
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial, Inc.
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

Also from this source

B. Riley Financial Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 per share

B. Riley Financial Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 per share

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services platform, today released results for the...
B. Riley Financial Reschedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date to Wednesday November 8, 2023

B. Riley Financial Reschedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date to Wednesday November 8, 2023

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) announced it has rescheduled its third quarter 2023 earnings date to November 8, 2023 from November 9, 2023....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Machinery

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.