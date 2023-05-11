B. Riley Announces 2023 Commissions for Charity Day on May 18 to Benefit Toigo Foundation and Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, together with B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) (collectively, "B. Riley"), is pleased to announce that its annual Commissions for Charity Day will take place on Thursday May 18, 2023.

All trading commissions on May 18th will be donated to the firm's long-standing philanthropic partners, Toigo Foundation and Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities, commented: "Commissions for Charity Day is consistent with our relentless advocacy for the missions of Toigo and Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation. We encourage clients, investors, and friends to show your support for two incredibly important causes by transacting with our desk next Thursday, May 18th."

A beneficiary of this event since 2020, Toigo Foundation is dedicated to the advancement of women and diverse talent in leadership across finance. B. Riley is proud to partner with Toigo as a sponsor and participant of its education and workplace inclusion programs. Nancy Sims, President and CEO of the Toigo Foundation, commented: "We are grateful to B. Riley for its partnership and participation in Toigo's mission to foster the career advancement of underrepresented talent in Finance. We are honored to be a recipient of this financial support as we prepare and guide the next generation of future leaders across our industry."

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation has been as a beneficiary of Commissions for Charity Day since its inception. This event has raised over $745,000 in support of the Foundation's commitment to funding research and care for pediatric Type 1 & 2 diabetes and helping children lead healthier lifestyles through diet and exercise. B. Riley will once again present its flagship "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing event alongside its long-time philanthropic partner at this year's 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills on May 24th.

Boxing legend and six-time world champion, Sugar Ray Leonard, said, "This event, together with proceeds from our annual Big Fighters, Big Cause event, has enabled us to make meaningful progress in the fight against pediatric diabetes over the last twelve years. B. Riley is a valued friend and partner whose continued generosity has been fundamental to the life-changing research and education programs that our Foundation supports."

To participate in Commissions for Charity Day, please contact your B. Riley representative.

