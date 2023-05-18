B. Riley Announces Sponsors of 2023 Annual Institutional Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced participating companies and sponsors for its 2023 Institutional Investor Conference which takes place May 24th and 25th in Beverly Hills, CA.

In its 23rd year, B. Riley's annual flagship event will gather key executives from 200 public and privately held companies and over 1,000 attendees spanning institutional investors, financial sponsors, corporate clients, and select members of the press. The conference will feature multiple tracks including research analyst led fireside chats, panel discussions, as well as one-on-one and group meetings with qualified investors. A list of participating companies can be found here.

"For over two decades, our annual conference has served as a premier networking event for companies and investors to exchange insights while making meaningful, long-lasting connections. We are pleased our conference sponsors recognize the value of this event and look forward to this year being our best yet," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities.

Premium sponsors of B. Riley's 2023 Annual Institutional Investor Conference include:

Law Track Sponsors : Duane Morris LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

: Duane Morris LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Platinum-Level Sponsors : Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. and The NBD Group, Inc.

: Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. and The NBD Group, Inc. Gold-Level Sponsors : Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, Dorsey & Whitney LLP and Mintz

: Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, Dorsey & Whitney LLP and Mintz Silver-Level Sponsors: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Spicer Jeffries LLP, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, Fidelity Investments, King & Spalding LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, Hub International Insurance Services Inc. and Gateway Group, Inc.

Additional sponsor partners and exhibitors include: Loeb & Loeb LLP, Banc of California, Colonial Stock Transfer Co, Inc., Crowe LLP, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, MZ Group, S&P Global Market Intelligence, SS&C Intralinks, Weinberg & Company, Socialsuite, Donnelley Financial Solutions, Elev8 New Media LLC, FINSIGHT, Morrison Foerster, OTC Markets Group Inc., and George and Saul.

The conference is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please contact your B. Riley representative or email [email protected].

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in small and middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research here. For more information about B. Riley Securities, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

B. Riley Securities is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY). B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates.

