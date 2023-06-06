B. Riley Expands Aerospace and Defense Investment Banking with Senior Managing Director, John Stack

News provided by

B. Riley Financial

06 Jun, 2023, 07:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a leading middle market investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY), today announced aerospace and defense (A&D) industry veteran, John Stack, has joined as Senior Managing Director, Aerospace & Defense Investment Banking. He joins B. Riley from Canaccord Genuity where he led the firm's US A&D Investment Banking team.

"John's sector experience and leadership represent a significant addition to complement our already robust aerospace and defense practice," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities. "We are excited to welcome him to our team and to enhance B. Riley's investment banking capabilities across the A&D value chain."

Based in New York, Stack brings extensive experience in equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private capital raising, and serves as a trusted advisor to A&D industry executives, business owners and investors.

Stack is especially active with defense technology, autonomy and unmanned systems, and space companies, among others. Prior to his investment banking career, he held executive roles with Cessna Aircraft Company and Textron.

"B. Riley is a leading institution and respected advisor with a full suite of investment banking capabilities to address the evolving needs of the middle market," commented Stack. "I look forward to building on the company's success and introducing the depth and breadth of B. Riley's platform to an extended client base across the A&D industry."

Stack graduated from Bryant University with a BS in Finance and Accounting and earned an MBA from Fordham University. He is a commercial pilot with instrument and multi-engine ratings and also holds a Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) Remote Pilot part 107 license.

For more information about B. Riley Securities, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

About B. Riley Securities
B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in small and middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research here. B. Riley Securities is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY).

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Media Contact
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial, Inc.
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

Also from this source

B. Riley Announces Sponsors of 2023 Annual Institutional Investor Conference

B. Riley Acquires Interest in Scotch & Soda; Expands Brand Investments Portfolio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.